No Hugh Edmeades for IPL 2024 Auction! An Indian Women Set to replace him as the auctioneer

Mallika Sagar, who was the auctioneer for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), is set to replace Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for IPL 2024.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled to kick off in Dubai on December 19, is set to witness a significant change as Hugh Edmeades, the familiar face behind the auctioneer's gavel, won't be leading the proceedings this time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly conveyed to Edmeades, known for his expertise and seasoned presence, that his services won't be required for this edition of the auction. Sources suggest that Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), might step into the role for the one-day event in Dubai, pending her availability.

Edmeades, who assumed the auctioneer's role from Richard Madley in 2018, has been a constant presence at the IPL auction, showcasing his auctioneering skills. His absence during the 2023 auction in Kochi was questioned due to health concerns after he collapsed during the Bengaluru mega-auction in February the previous year due to “postural hypotension”.

During that incident, Charu Sharma filled in for Edmeades upon the BCCI's request, but the English auctioneer later returned to conclude the auction amid widespread applause and support from franchises and BCCI officials.

Having served Christie’s for 38 years before venturing independently in 2016, Edmeades brought a wealth of experience from the realms of fine art, classic cars, and charity auctions. His introduction to the IPL auction in Jaipur in 2018 marked a new chapter in his career, being his first association with Indian cricket.

Despite Edmeades stepping back this time, speculation hints at his potential return for the mega auction in the upcoming year, signifying a possible continuation of his association with the IPL.

In contrast, Mallika Sagar, an established auctioneer at Pundole’s in Mumbai, is poised to resume her role as the WPL auctioneer in Mumbai on December 9. Graduating in art history from Bryn Mawr College, she began her career at Christie’s in 2001, becoming the first woman of Indian origin to wield the auctioneer's gavel. Her auctioneering experience includes the Pro Kabaddi League in 2021, marking her debut in sports auctions.

As the cricketing world awaits the IPL auction in Dubai, attention now shifts to the potential transition from Edmeades to Sagar, bringing a fresh perspective and possibly a new era to the high-stakes auctioning platform.