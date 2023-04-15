Mayank Agarwal picks the most underrated player in IPL history

Mayank Agarwal believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer Sandeep Sharma is the most underrated player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As the race towards the playoffs intensifies in IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener named Punjab and India right-arm quick Sharma as the least recognised player in the league despite impressive performances.

Sandeep, who entered the Royals' set-up as an injury replacement for the ongoing tournament, managed to come out unscathed from another trademark end-overs assault from MS Dhoni in the final-over win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The bowler showcased tremendous temperament and faith in his skill to bounce back from consecutive sixes hit by the legendary CSK captain and ultimately managed to keep him at bay with three more runs required.

Sandeep Sharma the most underrated IPL player - Mayank Agarwal

For Agarwal, withstanding Dhoni of all great batters in a final-over tussle only reinforced Sandeep Sharma's capabilities and strong mind and further cements his post as the most underrated player in the history of the IPL.

"I think Sandeep Sharma is one person that comes to mind who is very underrated," said the India and Sunrisers opening batter during a Q&A session organised by 'JioCinema', the digital streaming rights partner of the league.

Also Read - Nicholas Pooran's motivational message for Rishabh Pant

After going unsold at the mini-auction held late last year, fans and prominent voices on the outside felt Sandeep Sharma is now a thing of the past within the Indian and IPL hierarchy. The pacer, who previously turned up for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), got a new lease of life when the Royals brought him in as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna.

Given his record in the IPL, it makes for a strange case as to why Sandeep would be short of buyers at an auction. The Punjab new-ball bowler enjoys a pretty healthy record in the league, having taken 116 wickets in his 106 outings with an economy rate of 7.76.

With his ability to swing the new white ball both ways, albeit at medium pace, and the zeal to stand upto batters at the death, it was puzzling to see the bowler find no one raising the paddle for his name, especially after he enjoyed a fruitful domestic season for Chandigarh.

Playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition this season, the 29-year-old picked up 10 wickets in six matches at just 5.69 runs an over.