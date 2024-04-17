Mayank Yadav reveals how Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini's suggestions helped him ahead of IPL 2024

Mayank emphasized his focus on dismissals rather on his speed, as the former contributes better towards the team in the match.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav recently gained spotlight for his striking pace while attacking the batters in IPL 2024. The IPL 2022 debutants recently won their second match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after defeating the hosts for 28 runs.

Mayank Yadav has delivered the five fastest balls, bowled in 2024 while inching close to Shaun Tait’s record of bowling the fastest delivery in the IPL at 157.7 km/h. In the previous match against RCB, Mayank bowled Cameron Green with a lightning fast delivery at 156.7 km/h and registered his second three-wicket haul which instantly gained the attention of the cricket fraternity.

Recently while talking to Match Centre Live, the 21-year-old Mayank Yadav revealed the names of the players who helped him make a name for himself in the IPL. Notably the uncapped player represents Delhi in domestic cricket where he received exclusive suggestions from the Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini.

‘They told me to play around pace’ - Mayank Yadav reveals how Ishant helped him before IPL 2024

Mayank emphasized his focus on dismissals rather on his speed, as the former contributes better towards the team in the match. Yadav also talked about focusing better on his space after the match concludes to work on it, while focusing on his bowling.

"My attention isn't on speed as much as it is on taking wickets and contributing to the team by taking wickets. However, it's always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them. After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling”, said Mayank Yadav.

Speedster also revealed that both Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini advised the pacer to play around his speed and make it his USP to stand out.