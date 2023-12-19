Sameer Rizvi: Meet the young UP sensation roped in by CSK for INR 8.40 crore in IPL 2024 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought the young dynamite Sameer Rizvi for a whopping INR 8.40 crores after intense bidding with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought the young dynamite Sameer Rizvi for a whopping INR 8.40 crores after intense bidding with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 auction. It is a terrific deal for the defending champions, as Rizvi fits in nicely. He has been making waves in the domestic circuit lately, and a big deal was always on the cards.

The 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi, impressed one and all with his explosive batting in the recently concluded UP T20 League, scoring 455 runs in only nine outings at the third-best strike rate (188.80) with the willow. He also hit two centuries, one of them being the fastest of the tournament while featuring for Kanpur Superstars. Sameer hit as many as 38 maximums in the tournament.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Sameer Rizvi amassed 277 runs at a superb average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 139.89. Sameer compiled two fifties with the willow, with the highest score of 75*. He hit 18 boundaries and as many maximums, with a balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.50.

Sameer again piled up runs with sheer consistency in the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy. He made 454 runs at a marvellous average of 75.67 and a strike rate of 156.55 in six innings, including two fifties and as many centuries. He dispatched as many as 37 balls over the ropes, while his balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.39 was exceptional. His 84 in 50 balls, with the help of ten fours and four sixes, was pivotal in Uttar Pradesh’s victory in the final.

Sameer Rizvi is a clean hitter of spin and can smash them at will. He picks up the lengths quickly, and his bat speed is lightning-quick. It won’t be an exaggeration to term him a ‘spin smasher’.

Further, his hitting against the pacers has been improving and will only get better with time. Sameer can score runs consistently without compromising the scoring rate. Such players are rare to find.

Further, the Meerut-born can also bowl useful off-spins. While he is far from the best, Sameer is working to improve his bowling to make himself more dynamic. He has hardly missed a chance to impress.

Chennai Super Kings have got a great deal for the conditions in Chepauk. Sameer Rizvi likes batting against the spinners, and he can be their boundary-hitter in the middle overs. His primary role will be to unsettle the slow bowlers and negate their threat because Sameer is adept at finding gaps off the spinners.

His off-spin will also be handy in Chennai’s den, making him an asset. Sameer Rizvi offers everything CSK need, and the Yellow Army knows how to extract the best out of any player. It can be a life-changing moment for Sameer Rizvi, and he can do big things for Chennai Super Kings in the coming years.

