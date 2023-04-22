'Still they didn't give me best catch award' - Dhoni's amusing remarks on Markram reflex catch

The Chennai Super Kings captain felt chuffed about his catch taken behind the stumps during the league stage encounter versus SRH in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni made amusing post-match remarks for his quick reflex catch to help dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram in the league stage encounter of the IPL 2023 this Friday (April 21). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain felt good about his catch and joked that he probably deserved the "best catch award" for it.

Speaking to renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle after CSK's win by seven wickets, Dhoni said his grab wasn't easy by any means and people on the outside should not assume that just because he was wearing the gloves.

Along the chat, the former India wicketkeeper-batter remembered one similar catch taken by the great Rahul Dravid during his initial days with the senior national side and said he is getting old, although that is the only way to gain experience, reminiscing of 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

MS Dhoni's amusing word on the Aiden Markram catch

The catch was taken on the penultimate ball of the 13th over in the SRH first-innings batting effort. Facing mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, Markram shaped up to play a cut against a ball that kept going away from him and ultimately took the outside edge.

The ball skidded through the turf and so quickly took the edge that Dhoni had almost no time to react for the catch. But he managed to grab hold of the ball and ensured an important wicket for his side just when Markram was setting himself up for the assault.

That wicket ensured CSK could keep SRH down to 134/7 in their 20 overs and scripted a win with more than an over left in the contest with seven wickets still intact.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, when Bhogle asked Dhoni about the Markram catch, the skipper took a humourous tone and indicated he actually held a "wrong position".

Watch the catch here

"Still they didn't give me best catch award. I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it's easy. I felt it was a fantastic catch," Dhoni said.

"Long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Once you get old, that's the only time you get experience. Unless you're Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17," he added, before Bhogle interrupted and said, "you're not old".

"Definitely old, can't shy away from that," said Dhoni.