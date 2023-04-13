WATCH: MS Dhoni's two sixes in the last over almost took Chennai Super Kings over the line against Rajasthan Royals

CSK required 21 in the final six balls

MS Dhoni hit two terrific sixes in the last over to almost win the game for the CSK from an improbable situation. CSK required 21 in the final six balls, and they managed to score 17 against Sandeep Sharma. While the late blitz from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t take their team over the line, Dhoni again showed his batting prowess in the slog overs.

MS Dhoni is known to win the game from an unbelievable situation. In his prolonged career, Dhoni has carved out a niche for himself for being the best finisher in world cricket. And he almost did that again today against the first-ever IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals.



When MS Dhoni came in to bat in his 200th IPL game as a captain, Chennai Super Kings required 63 runs in the final five overs with four wickets left. He weathered the storm against Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal initially and unleashed his beast mode in the closing three overs. He took on Adam Zampa in the 18th over, while Ravindra Jadeja took down Jason Holder in the 19th over from the other end.

When 21 runs were required in the deciding over, Sanju Samson made a shocking decision to hand the ball to Sandeep Sharma. While Sandeep had bowled reasonably well in the game earlier, his death overs expertise is not that great. Moreover, his pace is exactly what MS Dhoni wants to face in the slog.

On the second and third ball of the over, MS Dhoni again proved he can still hit sixes at will. In an attempt to bowl a yorker, Sandeep bowled a full toss, and Dhoni flicked it for his first six of the over. A bowler can not afford to miss even an inch when that guy is operating.

The third ball was again a full toss, and the former Indian captain flexed his muscles on this delivery. Dhoni stayed still and thwacked it over the deep midwicket for his second consecutive maximum.

However, Sandeep Sharma held his nerves to not concede any other boundary as Rajasthan Royals registered their first win in 15 years at Chepauk Stadium. While CSK lost the game, MS Dhoni turned back the clocks again with the willow. It rarely happens that Dhoni’s team lose a game when he remains not out till the end.

MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 214.81 and hit six maximums in 27 balls in IPL 2023. With this kind of form, Dhoni has certainly announced that he is not done just yet.