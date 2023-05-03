MS Dhoni responds to Danny Morrison's "swansong" comment; fans go crazy

Several speculations have been doing rounds regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni has received exceptional affection from his fans all around the country everywhere he has reached to play this season.

Several speculations have been doing rounds regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni has received exceptional affection from his fans all around the country everywhere he has reached to play this season.

It is expected that IPL 2023 will be the last of Dhoni at the stage of the IPL. However, MS Dhoni gave a massive update on his retirement plans during the toss at Lucknow.

Danny Morrison asked about his retirement, to which Dhoni replied, “You've decided that it's my last season, not me (laughs).”

This news has pleased Dhoni fans all around the world.

More to follow....

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.