WATCH: MS Dhoni shouts in frustration at the young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana

MS Dhoni was seen shouting in frustration at the young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana in the 16th over of the first innings against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Dhoni, who is generally known to keep calm even in the worst of situations, lost his cool several times in the innings.

The legendary captain is referred to as ‘Captain Cool’ by his teammates and coaches for never letting the pressure get the better of him. No wonder Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket.

However, Dhoni is human, too, after all, and the situations can affect him as well. This was again proved during the match against Rajasthan Royals when he vented out at his players who erred on the field.

Another video is making rounds on all the social media platforms, where MS Dhoni is seen screaming and giving stares to the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. While Pathirana has impressed MS Dhoni with his sublime bowling expertise, which has been praised by Dhoni himself, this one instance certainly didn’t please the CSK captain and wicketkeeper.

MS Dhoni furious with the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 16th over when MS Dhoni tried to run out the Caribbean batter Shimron Hetmyer, who can be very dangerous in the final overs of the innings. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a back-of-a-length delivery into Hetmyer’s body, which the batter tried to pull but couldn’t connect, and the ball hit on his body.

MS Dhoni ran in quickly to collect the ball and threw it straightaway at the non-striker’s end, where Hetmyer was still out of his crease. While the throw was straight, the bowler Matheesha Pathirana brought his hand in the middle of the throw, and the ball didn’t hit the sticks.

Never seen Dhoni that much angry on field...

This riled up MS Dhoni, who yelled at Pathirana in anger for bringing his arm to stop the rocket throw that could have run Hetmyer out. The young pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, clearly got nervous and put his hands on his head with a nervy smile on his face.