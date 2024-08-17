EXPLAINED: Why CSK Might Not Be Able to Retain MS Dhoni as an 'Uncapped' Player for IPL 2025

CSK might not be able to retain MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped’ player despite their push to bring back the old retention rule.

The possibility of MS Dhoni playing as an uncapped player in IPL 2025 has generated significant interest with reports surfacing about CSK pushing BCCI to bring the old retention rule back.

Latest reports claim that BCCI is considering bringing back an old retention rule at the request of Chennai Super Kings. Many wonder if this could allow the franchise to retain the 43-year-old Dhoni as an uncapped player, generally the category where players who haven’t played international cricket fit.

However, despite the excitement surrounding this potential rule change, there are some key factors that might prevent CSK from retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player.

The Old Retention Rule and CSK's Request to keep MS Dhoni

The old retention rule in question, which was in effect from the inaugural IPL season until 2021, allowed franchises to classify players who had retired from international cricket for over five years as "uncapped".

This classification provided teams with greater flexibility in retaining a mix of capped and uncapped players. Although this rule was scrapped in 2021 due to lack of use, recent reports indicate that CSK has requested the BCCI to reinstate it, possibly as a strategic move to retain Dhoni without compromising their core group of capped players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

During a meeting between the BCCI and franchise owners in July 2024, CSK reportedly pushed for the return of this rule. While there was limited support from other franchises, the BCCI appears to be seriously considering the request. A well-placed source has suggested that the rule could indeed be brought back when player regulations are announced, potentially opening the door for Dhoni's retention as an uncapped player.

Why CSK Might Still Face Challenges

Despite the potential reinstatement of the old retention rule, there is a significant hurdle that could prevent CSK from retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player. The rule clearly states that for a player to be classified as uncapped, they must have been retired from international cricket for more than five years. While Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, by the time the IPL 2025 season begins in March, he will have completed just over four and a half years in retirement.

This timeline presents a problem for CSK. Even if the retention deadline is considered closer to the start of IPL 2025, Dhoni would still not meet the five-year retirement requirement stipulated by the old rule. Therefore, unless the BCCI modifies the rule to account for the time elapsed since a player's last international game, rather than their official retirement date, Dhoni would not qualify as an uncapped player.

Dhoni's Uncertain Future in IPL 2025

Dhoni himself has acknowledged that his future in the IPL depends largely on the retention rules set by the BCCI for the upcoming auction. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Dhoni mentioned that he would make a decision in the best interest of the team once the rules and regulations are finalised.

Given the current circumstances, it appears that CSK might face difficulties in retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player for IPL 2025, even if the old rule is brought back. Unless the BCCI introduces further changes to the rule or Dhoni reaches the five-year retirement mark by the time retention decisions are made, CSK will need to explore other strategies to keep their iconic captain within the playing squad.

