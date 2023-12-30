Latest KKR recruit reaches major milestone of 250 T20 Wickets

Recognized as one of the premier young spinners globally, he becomes only the third Afghan player to achieve this feat.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Afghanistan spinner has achieved a significant milestone in his cricket career. Recognized as one of the premier young spinners globally, his noteworthy performances in the shortest format is what sets him apart.

At the age of 22, accumulating over 250 wickets is a remarkable accomplishment. This milestone was reached during the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24 season, during a match between Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers.

Playing for the Renegades, Mujeeb Ur Rahman secured a three-wicket haul and now joined the ranks of two other Afghan cricketers who have surpassed the 250-wicket mark in the 20-over format—Rashid, boasting an impressive 556 scalps at an average of 18.30, and veteran Mohammad Nabi, with 331 wickets at 24.48.

In his 233rd T20 match, Mujeeb's three-wicket performance took his tally to 251 wickets, maintaining an average just above 23. With an economy rate slightly above 6.6, Mujeeb has recorded three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. Notably, 56 of his wickets have been claimed while representing the Afghanistan cricket team, averaging 17.83.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman uncertain for IPL 2024

Mujeeb has also surpassed the 50-wicket mark in the Big Bash League, securing 52 wickets at an average of 24.84.

However, in a recent development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took action against Mujeeb, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, accusing them of prioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. As a consequence, the board has postponed their 2024 annual central contracts and withheld their No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). This situation raises concerns that Mujeeb may miss the Indian Premier League 2024 season unless there is a change in the current scenario.

Mujeeb, who has 19 IPL games under his belt, was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 auction for Rs. 2 crore. His IPL record includes 19 scalps at an average of 31.16.

