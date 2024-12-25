News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar to make Test debut
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 25, 2024 - 1:20 pm

Record-Breaking Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation Set for Test Debut Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

While he was not a part of the Test squad initially, his recent heroics made the Afghanistan board included him as a late addition

Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar to make Test debut

Mumbai Indians (MI) new recruit at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Afghanistan spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar is now in the pipeline to make his Test debut against Zimbabwe. While he was not a part of the two-match Test squad initially, Ghazanfar’s recent heroics made the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) add him just a day prior to the start of the red-ball series. The news was confirmed via an official post on ACB’s handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Also with premier spinner Rashid Khan not available for red-ball cricket at the moment, Ghazanfar’s inclusion becomes all the more important.

Bought by MI for INR 4.8 crores, Allah Ghazanfar recently entered the record books for becoming only the third bowler in history to take more than one fifer in ODIs before turning 19, alongside Waqar Younis and compatriot Rashid Khan. While his second fifer was against Zimbabwe in the ODI leg, he had taken his first one against Bangladesh only last month.

ALSO READ: 3 Major Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Allah Ghazanfar can turn out to be an asset for Mumbai Indians

Although the 18-year-old spinner is a relatively unknown commodity, MI’s willingness to spend the big bucks definitely shows the franchise’s faith in the youngster.

Ghazanfar began his ODI career for Afghanistan in March this year against Ireland and since then, he has managed to impress regularly. Ghazanfar boasts solid credentials, picking up 21 scalps in 11 ODI games at a stellar 13.57 average. His economy rate is also just 4.05.

In the recent series with Zimbabwe, Ghazanfar took a total of nine wickets from three matches at an impressive average of 5.22 and an economy rate of 2.96.

Also, he owns 25 scalps in List A cricket from 15 matches.

Earlier, Allah Ghazanfar also played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s success at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, taking six wickets across four matches.

Coupled with his ability to hit a few beyond the boundary rope easily, Allah Ghazanfar has all the promise to turn into an asset for MI in the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Allah Ghazanfar
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

KKR

From Sunil Narine to Rinku Singh: KKR’s Title Defence To Be Driven by a Gun Top 7 in IPL 2025

KKR has one of the most lethal teams on paper.
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

They had a tight budget during the auction and had to settle with slightly inferior options in the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
24/12/2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
Krunal Pandya played a terrific knock in Baroda’s latest fixture against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad.

Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
SRH rookie Eshan Malinga set for international debut

23 Year Old SRH Rookie Set for International Debut After Surprise Bid at IPL 2025 Auction

He was picked up by SRH for INR 1.2 crores.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
We look at three major strengths of Lucknow Super Giants heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Strengths of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

LSG didn’t go for too many superstar players, barring Rishabh Pant, and rather settled for decent options and a few completely new players.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy