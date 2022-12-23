IPL 2023 auction: Mumbai Indians bag Cameron Green for 17.50 crores

The rising young Australian allround cricketer registered for the IPL auction with a base sum of INR 2 crores in set 2 featuring the big-name allrounders.

Australian allrounder Cameron Green entered his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2023 edition in Kochi on Friday (December 23). Carrying a wave of expectations behind his name, Green, the rising young cricketer, had registered in set 2 at the auction table with a base sum of INR 2 crores.

Green was expected to be one of the most sought-after players at the mini-auction ever since it became clear that the player has entered the bidding war officially after weeks of speculation whether he'll be up for the IPL or not considering his heavy Test match workload with Australia.

Once that was sorted, the 23-year-old allround cricketer from Western Australia was destined to fetch high-end category bids against his name from the ten IPL franchises as he offers the optimum balance and combination to their side with the ability to powerhit the ball at the top and in the middle, besides providing useful fifth-bowler's duties.

Those have been evident in his early T20I career with Australia. Playing eight matches in the shortest format for his country, the young gun has blasted his runs at a strike rate of 173.35, apart from taking five wickets at an ER of 8.90. Still horning his skills, Green has an overall T20 career batting SR of 137.64 with two fifties to his name.

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Cameron Green to play for MI

It's Green's batting that is likely to set him up for a role at No.5 or 6 in the line-up and give him the cushion to maximise his talent in either skill, being asked to bowl around the main cast.

The IPL franchises were expected to give Green the chance to flourish under their wings in the toughest T20 league, allowing him to make an impact while enabling him a window to develop himself in the two skills.

It's why the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise went wholeheartedly after him at the IPL 2023 mini-auction and brought him into their squad for 17.50 crores ahead of the season ahead.

If the tournament stays in India, Green will relish his return to the conditions where he played a few eye-catching top-order knocks for Australia during the T20I series in the build-up to the T20 World Cup at home.

In the first T20I in Mohali, Green blasted his way to a magnificent knock of 61 off just 30 balls at the top, helping Australia sail through a strenuous run-chase.