Mumbai Indians teenager makes shock entry in South Africa's T20I squad

In a recent development coming in, a Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster has earned his maiden national call-up to the South Africa T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, which gets underway later this month in Trinidad and Tobago.

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter named the 15-player squad earlier today which now features MI sensation Kwena Maphaka.

Maphaka was picked up by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2024 season as a replacement for Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Commenting on the squad and Kwena's selection, coach Walter said,

“Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience.”

White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today named the 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies, which gets underway later this month in Trinidad and Tobago.



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2024

Kwena Maphaka is the second-youngest MI player to make IPL debut

The Proteas speedster became the second youngest player to have represented the franchise with the top spot being held by Rasikh Salam who was just a day younger at 17 years and 353 days when he made his debut against the Delhi Capitals in 2019.

Overall, he ranks as the third-youngest international player to make his debut, following Mujeeb ur Rahman, who first played for Punjab Kings, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who debuted for Delhi Capitals in 2018.

He came under the spotlight following his heroics in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in only 6 games.

Capable of reaching speeds north of 140 kph consistently, he is also known for delivering deadly yorkers during the final overs.However, Mapakha couldn't replicate his success in the IPL, managing only one wicket in the two games that he featured.

Nevertheless, he has already given a testament to his sheer prowess and he will look to make his mark once more when he makes his debut for the South Africa senior team.

