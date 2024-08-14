CSK star takes stunning diving catch running backwards in the Hundred; Watch for more

The incident happened during a match between London Spirit and Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star put up an emphatic display on the field by taking a mind-boggling catch in the ongoing The Hundred tournament. The incident happened during a match between London Spirit and Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Michael Pepper on the 11th ball of the match bowled by England pacer Reece Topley.

Pepper lifted Topley's delivery high over mid-on, with Santner chasing it down while keeping his eyes on the ball swirling through the air.

Racing back from mid-on, he executed a stunning catch with a full-stretch dive at deep mid-on, dismissing Pepper for just three runs.

The official social media account of The Hundred shared the remarkable catch by the Kiwi on X (formerly Twitter).

Check the video below.

Mitchell Santner, that is UNBELIEVABLE 🤯



Enjoy every angle of 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 catch 👇#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/oJupXTP3hR — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 13, 2024

ALSO READ: Commentator from last season set to put his name in IPL 2025 auction

Northern Superchargers keep playoff hopes alive

Speaking about the match, the Northern Superchargers kept their chances alive in The Hundred with a crucial rain-shortened win over London Spirit at Headingley. This victory moved them to second place on the table with 11 points, but their progression to the knockout stages now depends on the results of upcoming matches involving Welsh Fire or Manchester Originals.

Adil Rashid was the standout player for the Superchargers, delivering an outstanding bowling performance by taking 3 wickets for 16 runs, which limited London Spirit to a total of just 111 runs from their 100 balls.

As rain interrupted the match, the Superchargers' openers, Graham Clark and Matt Short, had already given their team a significant advantage according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The game was eventually called off with the Superchargers in a dominant position.

For London Spirit, the match marked a disappointing conclusion to their campaign, as they suffered their seventh loss in eight games—a season they'll likely want to move on from quickly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube