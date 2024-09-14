Mumbai Indians (MI) Prodigy Scores a Mesmerising Century in Duleep Trophy Match for India A

A Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter has notched up a marvellous ton in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 during the game between India A and India D in Anantapur.

A Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter has notched up a marvellous ton in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 during the game between India A and India D in Anantapur. He has always been rated highly by everyone around him and came up with a timely century to stamp his authority.

Tilak Varma, the left-hander from Mumbai Indians, scored a fabulous 111 in just 193 balls, including nine boundaries, to guide his team to a comfortable position in the game. He came to bat at No.3 after Mayank Agarwal got out on the final delivery of the last day and looked proactive straightaway, hitting a boundary off the first ball.

There were a few nervy moments in the middle, but Tilak was mostly fluent and hit his shots all around the ground. He ran hard between the wickets, scored runs all around the park and pounced on anything loose, especially on the fuller side of the pitch.

He completed his century in 177 balls, comprising some terrific shots, something only Tilak can do with the bat. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 111, playing a vital role in taking his team to 380/3 in the second innings.

India D require 488 to win the contest against India A

India A have bossed the game from the first day and are in a strong position to win. After getting a hefty 107-run lead in the first innings, India D churned out an even better batting show in the second attempt.

They scored a massive 308/3 in 98 overs - thanks to dazzling centuries from Pratham Singh (122) and Tilak Varma (111). Mayank Agarwal (56) and Shashwat Rawat (64) also compiled fine half-centuries to propel their team to a big score, setting a daunting target for India D.

They require 488 to win the game. But the start hasn’t been ideal for them, losing Atharva Taide in just the third over.

India D need a similar batting effort from their batters to stand a chance in the game. For now, India A look set to win their first game of the season.

