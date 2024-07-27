MI Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Predicting Mumbai Indians Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Let's take a look at the players who can make it to the priority retention list of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, having won the joint most number of titles (5 times). However, in the previous season, the franchise didn't live up to their lofty repute as the Mumbai outfit finished at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

Now with a mega-auction in the pipeline ahead of the upcoming edition (IPL 2025), the Mumbai Indians will get a good chance to revamp their squad and bolster it with the necessary signings. Since it's a mega-auction, most players of every franchise will have be to let go with only four players allowed to be retained.

As Mumbai Indians boast a lineup studded with stars, it will be an extremely tricky task for the management to shortlist any 4 players.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the players who can make it to the priority list of MI.

Probable Mumbai Indians Retention List for IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Tilak Varma

Nuwan Thushara

Hardik Pandya had a homecoming when the franchise decided to bring him back from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024. Not only that, the MI management handed over the captaincy to Pandya from Rohit Sharma, implying that they entrust the all-rounder for the leadership role in the future.

Pandya, thus becomes an automatic pick. Still, his capabilities with the bat and ball is no secret and he gave a testament to it during India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning campaign. Pandya will hope to replicate the success in IPL this time around and turnaround MI's fortunes from last season where they finished at the bottom.

Jasprit Bumrah

The talismanic India pacer is one of the best fast bowlers currently in the world and Mumbai will not make the mistake of letting go off such an unique talent.

Bumrah has time and again proved his mettle and his versatility only increases his stocks further. Bumrah can bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs, while providing decisive breakthroughs or even checking run flow to put pressure on the opposition.

Although MI had a dismal last season, Bumrah was still amongst the top wicket-takers, finishing as the third highest with a tally of 20 scalps from 13 games.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is an exciting talent in the MI ranks. The dynamic left-hander was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.7 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions and since then has become a mainstay in the squad.

Tilak Varma can play the role of a finisher with his big-hitting abilities and adds a solid firepower to the Mumbai Indians middle order. Tilak, too, had a good IPL 2024, managing 416 runs at an average of 41.6 and an impressive strike rate of 149.64.

Nuwan Thushara

The Sri Lankan speedster can be MI's lone foreign retention ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The 29-year-old, who has a slinging action much like Sri Lanka and MI legend Lasith Malinga, Thushara also has an excellent yorker at his disposal.

He was picked up by MI in last December's auction in Dubai and had a decent IPL debut, managing 8 wickets in 7 appearances.

