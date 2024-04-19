Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Slapped with hefty fine after clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has recently been charged with an INR 12 Lakhs fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the team’s recent match against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings locked horns for the 33rd match of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 18.

Mumbai Indians bat first and the batters collectively put a high total of 192 runs on the board at the end of 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma played an impactful knock of 78 and 36 runs respectively.

While defending the total, Mumbai Indians bowling unit took longer than expected and were caught guilty by the BCCI for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Since it was the team’s first offense in IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was charged with a hefty fine of INR 12 Lakhs from his match fees.

In a recent statement after the clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, the BCCI stated, "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18. As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Pandya was fined â‚¹12 lakhs.”

Mumbai Indians Dominate Punjab Kings; Registers 3rd Victory of IPL 2024

The visitors successfully defended their target and defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs by dismissing the hosts for 183 runs in 19.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee took three wicket hauls leading the team towards the win.

In the post match presentation, Hardik talked about Mumbai Indians’ close win against Punjab Kings in the thrilling encounter and lauded the young Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma for putting up a great show and playing a knock of 61 runs.

“Very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerves got tested. We did speak about before the game that the character will be checked in this game. Naturally you think you're ahead in the game. But we knew IPL has a tendency to produce these games. Unbelievable - coming in and playing like that (Ashutosh's knock). Almost every ball hitting the middle. Happy for him and chuffed for his future. We did speak in the timeout that it doesn't matter how good we look. We'll keep scraping in this game. We were quite soft in certain overs. Nevertheless, a win is a win”, said Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians currently stands on the seventh position on the IPL 2024 points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.133.