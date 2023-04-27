"Dhoni uses him like a remote control," Murali Kartik makes a massive remark on this bowler while also suggesting a change for CSK

MS Dhoni is one of the smartest players in the cricket game, having a distinct perspective of looking at the proceedings.

There is another ability in the legendary captain; to extract the most out of any player in the world.

MS Dhoni is one of the shrewdest players in the cricket game, having a distinct perspective of looking at the game. His expertise in understanding the nuances of the sport has made him one of the most successful captains in the rich history of cricket.

There is another ability in the legendary captain; to extract the most out of any player in the world. Under his leadership, both young and experienced players flourish more than ever, as has been seen numerous times over the years.

MS Dhoni, the three ICC trophy-winner captain, handles the players and game situation with utmost ease. His modus operandi has been appreciated by all the cricket experts around the globe, and rightly so.

Murali Kartik, the former left-arm orthodox Indian spinner, is the latest one to heap praise on MS Dhoni for his style of using the young bowlers of Chennai Super Kings this season. Kartik talked about a few things in a Cricbuzz show, where he also praised this star bowler, who has impressed one and all with his supreme skillsets in IPL 2023.

Murali Kartik praises MS Dhoni for the smart usage of this young CSK bowler

The young Sri Lankan pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, has bowled amazingly well for Chennai Super Kings this season. The young sensation has been asked to bowl in the difficult phases by his captain, MS Dhoni, and he has been able to complete his job with sheer brilliance.

Murali Kartik also praised Pathirana on Cricbuzz while also suggesting CSK play the Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner in the place of Maheesh Theekshana.

“Mitchell Santner could replace Theekshana if he does at all. Pathirana is a seam bowler. He bowls really well in death overs. He's emerging really well under MS Dhoni. Dhoni uses him like a remote control. Pathirana does what Dhoni wants. So, I won't replace Pathirana,” opined the 46-year-old.

Murali Kartik also gave the reason for including Santner in the XI, stating Santner is the “better batter among bowlers” and a “gun fielder”.

“From the first day, I've been saying that Mitchell Santner bowls good against any batter in any situation. There's no better batter among bowlers than Santner. And he's a gun fielder. His arm movement is brilliant. So for me, there's a case for his inclusion. But then, MS looks at the game differently,” added Kartik.

ALSO READ: Not the IPL, it's Covid bolstering the Ajinkya Rahane comeback

The inclusion of Mitchell Santner seems unlikely for now, as CSK have a balanced XI, which has fetched results consistently this year. However, they will be facing Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight, where Mitchell Santner hit a six off the last ball to win the game for CSK in 2019.