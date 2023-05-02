Revealed: Naveen ul Haq's aggressive remark on Virat Kohli in LSG dressing room after on-field tiff

The confrontation continued during the post-match handshakes, which has since gone viral

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq was caught up in the on-field argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during Monday night's game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). According to Naveen's LSG teammates, he was provoked by Kohli's on-field abuse, leading him to confront the former Indian captain after the match.

The Indian Express reported Naveen as saying, “I have come here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone,”

While batting, Naveen was involved in incidents with both Mohammad Siraj and Kohli, with his teammate Amit Mishra intervening when Kohli became aggressive. The confrontation continued during the post-match handshakes, which has since gone viral.

The 23-year-old on Tuesday morning shared a cryptic Instagram post, which is being deciphered as a dig at Virat Kohli.

“You get what you deserve. That’s how it should be and that’s how it goes,” Naveen wrote on his Instagram story.

Naveen-ul-Haq has been the centre of controversy before as well

Naveen-ul-Haq has been involved in cricket brawls before. In fact, he once described himself in relation to a verbal altercation with Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and another one with Shahid Afridi in 2020. At the time, Naveen was playing for Kandy Tuskers in the Sri Lankan Premier League, where he was caught on camera hurling abusive language at Amir.

The situation escalated until a few senior Tuskers players, including Munaf Patel intervened and pulled Naveen away from the confrontation.

“If someone is saying something to me I won’t back off. I have had it since childhood. It comes naturally to me,” he once told the Cricketer magazine.

ALSO READ: 'What I did was wrong:' Harbhajan Singh brings up Sreesanth saga to make peace appeal to Kohli and Gambhir

In the aftermath of the match, tensions were still high between Naveen and Shahid Afridi, with both players exchanging heated words during the post-match handshake.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.