Virat Kohli-Naveen-Ul-Haq saga: Afghan pacer shares Insta story to trigger Kohli, RCB fans after season-ending loss

The Afghanistan right-arm seamer is still at it, even as three weeks have gone by after his infamous altercation with the Indian batting great.

There seems to be no end to the Virat Kohli-Naveen-Ul-Haq saga. Even three weeks after their ugly altercation hogged the limelight in the aftermath of the IPL 2023 league stage encounter played on May 1, the two cricketers are still at it, trying to get one up on the other virtually.

The Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer is especially not offering any respite from his end and seems to have taken the whole issue to his heart. Naveen has been spotted on multiple social media posts celebrating the defeat of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

When RCB lost their immediate next fixture versus the Mumbai Indians (MI) after giving LSG a hammering that infamous night, the young right-arm quick had shared a pic of mangoes he was enjoying in front of the TV screen as MI bettered their famed rivals.

Now in his latest post, Naveen-Ul-Haq shared a laughing meme moments after RCB suffered a season-ending loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (May 21) night. Soon after RCB felt the brunt of a Shubman Gill classic in the run-chase of their must-win encounter, Naveen took to Insta and shared this meme, taken for a direct dig at Virat Kohli's team.

Naveen-Ul-Haq shares laughing meme after Virat Kohli's RCB goes down

The meme featured a news channel reporter laughing his heart out. It was expressive of Naveen's own feelings watching RCB lose out on the playoffs spot, which would've been a cause of great hurt for Virat Kohli, especially as he lit-up the occasion with a second consecutive IPL hundred versus the Titans.

Kohli blazed away an unbeaten 101 off 61 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and 1 six, to help RCB reach a position of ascendancy at 197/5. But their familiar bowling woes and Gill's ability to better the man's impact with 104 not out off 52 deliveries meant the esteemed RCB opener still had to settle with a defeat.

Kohli's defeat was the cause of celebrations for Naveen even as LSG have already secured their playoffs spot and will be facing MI in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24).

While the former has kept relatively quiet about the matter since it played itself out, his Afghan counterpart is still at it and was trying to rub salt into his wounds following RCB's defeat.