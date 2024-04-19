Not T20 cricket, Jasprit Bumrah reveals the format that fulfills his desires

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has yet again showcased his class with his stellar performance during Mumbai Indians recently concluded match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday night. Mumbai Indians marked an astonishing win over Punjab Kings by nine runs to register their third win of the IPL 2024 season.

In a thrilling encounter, Mumbai Indians lethal bowling unit dismissed the struggling Punjab Kings batters for 183 runs within 19.1 overs. Chasing a high target of 193 runs, Punjab Kings batters lost quick wickets making it difficult for the middle order to maintain the momentum throughout the game.

Jasprit Bumrah Reveals His Admiration for Test cricket after clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

In the post match presentation while being awarded as the player of the match, Bumrah revealed his favorite format in cricket that fulfills his desires of a bowler as he continued to shine bright for his Indian Premier League team franchise Mumbai Indians.

“This was a close game. Much closer than what we thought it would go. Of course you want to make an impact when the ball does something. In this format the ball swings two overs. When I want to bowl more, I play Test cricket. That fulfills my desires”, said Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian pacer further emphasized on the struggles faced by the bowlers in the short format as they brutally get thrashed by the batters who are looking to put quick runs on the board. Bumrah also admitted not being a fan of the impact player rule which makes the team’s batting lineup deeper, affecting the performance of the bowlers in the IPL.

“This format is a little difficult for bowlers, with time restrictions and impact player rules. Batting lineup becomes deeper and deeper. But that's not in your control. I do relay the message to the bowlers whenever I can. But you also don't want to deliver too many messages in the heat of the moment”, Bumrah added.

Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against Punjab Kings making him the top contender of the purple cap in IPL 2024. With 13 wickets in his bag in the 17th season of the tournament, Bumrah surpassed the previous purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal to wear the purple cap.

Bumrah will next be seen representing Mumbai Indians in their next assignment against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22, Monday.