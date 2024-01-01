KKR star removed from BBL squad after change in NOC conditions

This spells bad news for the IPL franchise, which secured the player's services in the recent IPL 2024 auction.

In a recent update, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been excluded from Melbourne Renegades' upcoming BBL game against Melbourne Stars on Tuesday due to a modification in his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions. This spells bad news for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who picked up the Afghan spinner for IPL 2024.

Mujeeb, along with fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, faced sanctions from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) after expressing their wish to be excluded from the central contracts list for 2024. The sanctions imposed a two-year restriction on obtaining NOCs to participate in T20 leagues and a withdrawal of any existing NOCs.

Renegades had previously said in a statement that they had "received no communication that Mujeeb's availability for the BBL could change from original plans" and "the club will continue to support him for the rest of the BBL season". Today, a fresh statement was issued, saying: "Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been removed from the squad after a change to his NOC conditions made him unavailable for the match."

Naveen and Farooqi approach the ACB

Naveen and Farooqi have since approached the ACB and has "demonstrated a strong desire to represent their country again". Consequently, they were included in Afghanistan's 18-member squad for the ongoing T20I series against UAE, while Mujeeb did not make the cut.

Mujeeb played a pivotal role in Renegades' sole victory this BBL season, securing figures of 3 for 20 against Adelaide Strikers on December 29. His last appearance for Afghanistan was in the ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan is currently engaged in a three-match T20I series in the UAE, having convincingly won the first T20I but suffering an 11-run defeat in the second. The third and final match of the series is scheduled for Tuesday.

