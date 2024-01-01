WATCH: UNSEEN Viral video of demoralised Virat Kohli chuck bails with cap after 2023 WC Final loss

A fan shared the video on Instagram, providing a glimpse of Kohli's reaction which has now gone viral.

A video capturing Virat Kohli's response following India's defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia has recently gone viral on social media. The loss was a disheartening moment for Indian cricket and its supporters, especially since the Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Despite their strong efforts, they fell short in the final match.

Virat Kohli delivered an outstanding performance with the bat during the campaign, amassing 765 runs at an impressive average of 95.62, comprising three centuries and six half-centuries. He etched his name in history by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs (673) in a single ODI World Cup edition and also brokes his record for most ODI centuries.

Regrettably, Kohli's exceptional Player of the Tournament contribution did not translate into a victory for India in the final. Batting first, India set a target of 240 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Australia, guided by Travis Head's aggressive batting, successfully chased down the target of 241 with six wickets and seven overs to spare. As Australia sealed the win, the Indian players appeared visibly disheartened.

In a moment of disappointment, Kohli was observed removing his cap and dislodging the bails. A fan shared a video on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the player's reaction at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad following the final.

Interestingly, during the IND vs SA 1st Test when Indian bowlers were struggling to find a breakthrough, Virat Kohli had another stint with the bails as he did an encore of Stuart Broad from Ashes 2023.

During the 29th over of the innings, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli did a bail swap. Coincidentally, on the final delivery of the same over, Bumrah dismissed Tony de Zorzi, caught at third slip and broke a crucial Proteas partnership.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli copies Stuart Broad's magic bail trick in Centurion and India get a wicket

Watch video of Virat Kohli chuck bails with cap after 2023 WC Final loss

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.