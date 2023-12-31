Nuwan Thushara: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

The fast bowler from Sri Lanka who resembles Lasith Malinga in his action was sold to the Mumbai Indians for INR 4.80 crore following a bidding war with RCB and KKR.

Nuwan Thushara: IPL Player Profile

Age: 29

Domestic Side: Colombo Cricket Club

IPL Team: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 Auction Price: 4.8 crore

Role: Bowler

Batting Style: Right-handed batter

Bowling Style: Right-arm medium fast

Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara has signed with the Mumbai Indians squad at the IPL Auction 2024. The fast bowler from Sri Lanka who resembles Lasith Malinga in his action was sold to the Mumbai Indians for INR 4.80 crore following a bidding war with RCB and KKR.

The 29-year-old speedster can bowl at good pace and has a slingy action with him capable of persistenly bowling in the 140-145 kmph region. With the arrival of Sri Lankan pacers Dilshan Madushanka and Nuwan, MI significantly bolstered their speed battery

Nuwan Thushara: Personal information

Birthday: August 6, 1994

Birthplace: Thalawa, Sri Lanka

Father: Ilandari Dewage

Mother: Nirmala Dewage

Siblings: Isuru Thushara (brother)

Religion: NA

Spouse: NA

Born on August 6, 1994, the Sri Lankan cricketer has emerged as a notable talent in the world of cricket. Hailing from Thalawa Kanitu Vidyalaya, Alpitiya, Thushara is often called the new generation copy of Lasith Malinga. Nuwan Thushara’s father is a middle-class person who has worked extremely hard to get his son recognised. Not much is known about the mother of Nuwan Thushara.

Nuwan Thushara: Career Stats

T20 Cricket:

- 5 matches

- 6 wickets

- 8.71 Econ

- 17.67 Avg

- 4/17 BBM

List A Cricket: NA

First Class Cricket: NA

Thushara’s cricketing journey includes making his first-class debut for Sinhalese Sports Club in the 2015–16 Premier League Tournament on December 26, 2015. His List A debut came for Colombo Cricket Club in the 2017–18 Premier Limited Overs Tournament on March 10, 2018. Notably, he was drafted by the Galle Gladiators in October 2020 for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Throughout his career, Thushara has been a consistent performer. In January 2022, he earned a spot in Sri Lanka’s One Day International (ODI) squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Shortly after, he was named in the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the away series against Australia, making his T20I debut on February 13, 2022.

Continuing his international presence, Thushara was again included in Sri Lanka’s ODI squad for the home series against Australia in June 2022. Moreover, in July 2022, he extended his association with the Galle Gladiators, signing up for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League.

What are the experts saying about Sameer Rizvi?

Harsha Bhogle: "A very high-quality new ball bowler. Irrespective of the format, the swinging ball is always a threat."

Lasith Malinga: "FORMIDABLE! That is the first word that comes to my mind when I see our fast bowling lineup for the #IPL2024. Welcome to MI, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee and Nuwan Thushara."

Wasim Akram: "He has good potential as a paceman and I am sure he will come up after getting more experience."

Will Nuwan Thushara find a place in MI's Playing XI in IPL 2024?

Nuwan Thushara presents Mumbai Indians (MI) with the option to include him in the lineup alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee, forming a potentially dynamic pace trio. His proficiency in swinging the new ball allows skipper Hardik Pandya the flexibility to hold back other pacers. Hardik, himself, could partner with Madushanka for the new ball and later deploy both Bumrah and Coetzee as impact bowlers, providing Mumbai's bowling attack with a significant advantage in terms of balance compared to other teams.

Mumbai Indians have previously had the privilege of having a renowned Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, play for them. Currently serving as the bowling coach for MI, Malinga have observed Thushara closely and can play a crucial role in his development. Thushara has demonstrated his potential with proper grooming and having Malinga as a mentor could prove invaluable. With the additional expertise of Mahela Jayawardene in the coaching staff, they have the potential to bring out the best in the young Sri Lankan talent.