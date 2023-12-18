5 Overseas Pacers RCB could target in IPL 2024 Auction

In this segment, we look at the five overseas pacers RCB could target in the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released as many as 11 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. It included overseas pacers like Josh Hazlewood, Wayne Parnell and David Willey, while the Indian pacers like Harshal Patel, Avinash Singh and Siddharth Kaul. RCB are looking for a complete overhaul in their bowling department.

It’s a no-brainer that their purse will mostly be exhausted in acquiring the bowlers, especially the pacers. RCB will likely target a couple of quality overseas speedsters to bolster their attack. There will be a few quality options available in the auction tomorrow, with most of them earning big bucks.

Who should RCB focus on to address the gaps?🤔#RCB pic.twitter.com/wnkrnohnWJ — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 6, 2023

In this segment, we look at the five overseas pacers RCB could target in the IPL 2024 auction.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will be among the most primary targets of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 auction. Starc last appeared for RCB in 2015 and hasn’t played in the league since then. However, he wished to feature in next year’s IPL to prepare for the T20 World Cup just after the league and gave his name to the list.

Is Starc in for a big payday at the IPL auction? 💼💰#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/StxZTJp01N — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 13, 2023

Starc is a reliable new-ball bowler who can run through any opposition on his day. While his death-over expertise is on the wane, Starc is a decent bowler in that phase as well, making him a top pick. Having previously played for RCB, he also has some knowledge of the conditions in Bangalore, and RCB have the purse to go hard after him and acquire his useful services.

Josh Hazlewood

While RCB might have released Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, they can again buy him if they don’t get their primary targets. Hazlewood’s value with the new ball is quite high, and he can also bowl well in the death overs. His previous stint with RCB will help him get into the mix quickly.

Hazlewood is an ever-improving white-ball bowler and will be an asset for RCB, considering his ability to bowl into the pitch after the powerplay. He might not be the first-choice bowler, but RCB can definitely try him. His availability is uncertain - the only issue with Josh Hazlewood.

Pat Cummins

The Aussie pacers will be the flavour in the IPL 2024 auction. Pat Cummins, the World Cup winning captain, might be one of the pacers on RCB’s radar. He also provides better value with the bat, increasing his overall demand.

Cummins has improved significantly as a white-ball bowler and can be used in different phases. He can use his pace to trouble the batters and can also bowl different variations. Pat Cummins might not be a bad option for RCB.

Also Read: AB de Villiers thinks RCB should go for this ‘X-Factor’ bowler in IPL 2024 Auction

Gerald Coetzee

Pace - That’s what Gerald Coetzee is known for and precisely what Royal Challengers Bangalore want. Coetzee is going to be a hot property in the IPL 2024 auction, with several teams going after him. RCB might be one of them.

The South African bowler impressed one and all by his versatility, as Coetzee bowled well almost every time he came in to bowl. His pace makes his back of length delivery a potent weapon, and Coetzee also zooms on the stumps and bowls those pacy deliveries. Undoubtedly, Gerald Coetzee can be a great pick for RCB, someone who can serve them for long.

Alzarri Joseph

Gujarat Titans (GT) might have released Alzarri Joseph, but he is a terrific bowler. An ever-improving Joseph can be a terrific addition to RCB. He did well in the ODI series and now performing well in the T20I series against England.

Joseph has the pace and is generating more command on his yorkers lately. The Caribbean pacer has the ingredients to become a top-class T20 bowler. Alzarri Joseph might not be a popular pick in this IPL auction, meaning RCB can get him as a long-term investment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.