News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
PBKS rookie Suryansh Shedge
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 5, 2024 - 9:37 pm

6,6,6,4,4: PBKS rookie goes berserk to help Mumbai pull off a heist in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was bought by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

PBKS rookie Suryansh Shedge

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge made a strong statement ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with a batting blitzkrieg in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Shedge, who was bought by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakhs, slammed a quickfire unbeaten knock of 30 off 8 balls to help Mumbai pull off a heist. With Mumbai needing 30 to win off the last 12 balls, Shedge gave a testament to his sheer power by slamming a hattrick of sixes followed by a couple of boundaries to wrap up the contest with three balls left.

Check the video of Shedge’s insane batting below.

Earlier in October, Shedge gave a glimpse of his promise in the limited appearances he made in domestic cricket, with a stellar knock of 99 in the Ranji Trophy, narrowly missing out on his maiden FC century by one run.

ALSO READ: KKR Veteran Smashes 95 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Boosts His Chances of Featuring in Playing XI in IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane stars in Mumbai win with a deft knock of 95

Speaking about the match, the cameo from Suryansh Shedge ensured that Mumbai crossed the finishing line despite losing a flurry of wickets towards the end.

Apart from Shedge’s heroics, India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Ajinkya Rahane also smashed a deft knock of 95 to help Mumbai chase down the towering target of 230.

This innings marked Rahane’s third 50-plus score in just five matches during the tournament. His consistent performances have silenced doubters, proving he is well-prepared to be a pivotal player for KKR in the upcoming IPL season.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw got Mumbai off to a flying start with a series of boundaries, smashing 34 off 15 balls at a blistering strike rate of 226.67.

Notably, Mumbai surpassed the previous record for the highest successful chase of 227 runs, set by Pondicherry against Andhra in 2021. Baroda remains the only other team to successfully chase a 220-plus target, achieving a 222-run chase against Tamil Nadu in Indore last week.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Suryansh Shedge
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Related posts

3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Mumbai Indians are well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at their three major strengths heading into IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
There are multiple reasons why Virat Kohli shouldn’t return as RCB captain from IPL 2025.

Not Virat Kohli, Two Other Players in Contention To Captain RCB in IPL 2025

Fortunately, RCB have several captaincy candidates from the squad assembled after the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
4 First-Choice Overseas Players for PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2025

4 First-Choice Overseas Players for PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2025

With eight overseas players in their squad, here are the four likely first-choice picks for PBKS' playing XI in IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
Gus Atkinson took a marvellous hat-trick during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Former KKR Speedster Takes a Fabulous Hat-Trick To Put His Team in a Commanding Position

Atkinson had a dream start to his Test career and added another feather to his cap with this hat-trick.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
3 Major Strengths of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

With a strong and versatile squad in place, Sunrisers Hyderabad are well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
06/12/2024
Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals

4 First-Choice Overseas Players for Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI in IPL 2025

RR made some smart buys in the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
06/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy