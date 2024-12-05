6,6,6,4,4: PBKS rookie goes berserk to help Mumbai pull off a heist in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

He was bought by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge made a strong statement ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with a batting blitzkrieg in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Shedge, who was bought by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakhs, slammed a quickfire unbeaten knock of 30 off 8 balls to help Mumbai pull off a heist. With Mumbai needing 30 to win off the last 12 balls, Shedge gave a testament to his sheer power by slamming a hattrick of sixes followed by a couple of boundaries to wrap up the contest with three balls left.

Check the video of Shedge’s insane batting below.

Victory for Mumbai 👏



What. A. Chase 🔥



With 30 needed off 12, Suryansh Shedge (30* off 8) smashed 6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣,4⃣ to win it in some style for Mumbai 💪💪



Ajinkya Rahane smashed 95(54) to lead Mumbai's charge 👌#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/sH7kOQEvqo pic.twitter.com/QXNmhYmN9A — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 5, 2024

Earlier in October, Shedge gave a glimpse of his promise in the limited appearances he made in domestic cricket, with a stellar knock of 99 in the Ranji Trophy, narrowly missing out on his maiden FC century by one run.

Ajinkya Rahane stars in Mumbai win with a deft knock of 95

Speaking about the match, the cameo from Suryansh Shedge ensured that Mumbai crossed the finishing line despite losing a flurry of wickets towards the end.

Apart from Shedge’s heroics, India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Ajinkya Rahane also smashed a deft knock of 95 to help Mumbai chase down the towering target of 230.

This innings marked Rahane’s third 50-plus score in just five matches during the tournament. His consistent performances have silenced doubters, proving he is well-prepared to be a pivotal player for KKR in the upcoming IPL season.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw got Mumbai off to a flying start with a series of boundaries, smashing 34 off 15 balls at a blistering strike rate of 226.67.

Notably, Mumbai surpassed the previous record for the highest successful chase of 227 runs, set by Pondicherry against Andhra in 2021. Baroda remains the only other team to successfully chase a 220-plus target, achieving a 222-run chase against Tamil Nadu in Indore last week.

