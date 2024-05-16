'Performances right at the end matter a little more': Aakash Chopra on PBKS star's performance against RR

Punjab Kings registered its fifth win of IPL 2024 when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets at Guwahati. Chasing a modest target of 145 runs, the Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh early but Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw steadied the innings with a brief partnership.

A flurry of wickets left Punjab reeling at 48-4 at one stage and it seemed like Rajasthan are back into the match. But a 63-run partnership between Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran put them ahead. Although Jitesh was dismissed for 22, Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma remained till the end to take Punjab to a consolation win with 7 balls to spare.

Skipper Sam Curran was adjudged Player of the Match for his wonderful unbeaten innings of 63 off 41 balls, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Curran was also impressive with the ball as he picked up 2-24 in 3 overs. This was the allrounder's last match in IPL 2024 as he is scheduled to leave the tournament for England's T20 World Cup 2024 preparations.

Aakash Chopra on Sam Curran's performance against RR

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Curran's performance with bat and ball against Rajasthan Royals will matter before the next year's auction. A mega-auction is scheduled for the IPL 2025 season and many changes can be expected within the squads.

"In the run chase, Prabhsimran Singh got out in the first over for sure. Then Jonny Bairstow also got out. Rilee Rossouw too got out but Jitesh Sharma played a good knock and Sam Curran played a captain's knock. It was a Player of the Match performance from Sam Curran. It was his last match of this season. He is leaving after this," Chopra said.

"However, while leaving, he left behind an innings and wickets so that you remember him in next year's big auction. It will be all money when the auction happens. For that, you need to put in some good performances, and performances right at the end matter a little more because they remain in your mind," he added.

Sam Curran had a difficult outing in IPL 2024 overall. He scored 270 runs in 13 matches at an average of 27. With the ball, he picked up 16 wickets but had an economy rate of 10.14. Coincidentally, Curran emerged as the Player of the Match in his first and last match of IPL 2024.

