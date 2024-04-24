Poll suggests fans want KL Rahul in T20 World Cup squad; social media fans react

A poll on Jio Cinema suggested that 70% of the fans wanted KL Rahul in India's T20 World Cup squad.

There is not much time left for the T20 World Cup 2024 to start and the selectors of the respective teams have already started their work. In a few days, the squads will be finally out and we will get to know who will be travelling to the West Indies and the USA for this marquee tournament.

The Indian selectors will have a tough job in hand with plenty of options available. The selection for the wicketkeeper's spot is going to be tricky as their are various names who have staked their claim. Those names are Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik. Among these names, KL Rahul boasts the experience of being in the starting XI of the previous two World Cups.

But India have plenty of options available this time around, especially for the opening spot. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have performed exceedingly well at the top and one of them is lightly to get the nod in the playing XI.

That means Rahul is likely to in the middle order if he is selected. Currently, he is playing as an opener for his IPL team Lucknow Super Giants but Rahul is no longer a stranger to the middle order spot. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he batted at No. 5 and rescued India from many difficult situations.

70% of cricket fans saying KL Rahul should be in the World Cup squad. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ox83u9r1el — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2024

Recently, a poll was conducted on Jio Cinema in which it was asked whether Rahul should be in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 or not. 70% of the fans were in the favour of Rahul being selected in the squad while 30% were against the decision.

Reactions on social media

The poll had mixed reactions on social media. While some suggested that Rahul is the best batter for middle order and has the experience of playing in ICC tournaments as well, others felt that he hasn't performed enough to be selected.

Yes I'm also with the same 70% people — 🜲 (@HereforVK18) April 23, 2024

No he shouldn't be if we go by performance, even Hardik shouldn't be — Pritish Bali (@skull_88888) April 23, 2024

kl rahul best hai middle order ke liye...T20 mai🫡💛 — CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) April 23, 2024

Then I m with the 30%. — All Is Hell (@VEDANTVIYOGI) April 23, 2024

We will have too many anchors with Rohit & Virat already in the team — Changing India (@changing_india_) April 23, 2024

Yes he should be in — ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕖𝕜𝕦𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟🚩 (@Was_82mcg) April 23, 2024

Big deal but taking KL Rahul to WC will be a big risk in Knock Out Games — Irfan Shakir 🇵🇰 (@iamirfanshakir) April 23, 2024

I don't think so. We have better wicket keepers than him — Anupama Singh (@anupamaasingh) April 23, 2024

He plays well on slow pitches. But I would still choose Sanju Samson as main wicket keeper on the basis of his performance last time in West Indies tour. — Lalit Kumar (@lalitmailipilli) April 24, 2024

For what eating up powerplay where others try to end the game within power-play but our players really can't dominate pp — Abhijeet Bulbule (@BulbuleAbhijeet) April 24, 2024

Well tbh you don't have any replacement for KL Rahul + he has the experience of playing ICC tournaments so you have to trust him instead of going with a youngster. — umair khan (@ksz399) April 23, 2024

Nah, Sanju and Pant are two keepers, the problem when selecting KL is he opens for LSG, Kohli and Rohit likely to open and one of Gill or Jaiswal will be backup opener. KL realistically only can play in middle order, so would rather have Samson and Pant. — Shreyas Manigandan (@coolmanShreyas) April 23, 2024

In IPL 2024, KL Rahul has scored 302 runs in 8 matches so far. His average is 37.75 and has a strike rate of 141.12. He scored a match-winning 82 off 53 balls recently against Chennai Super Kings at Lucknow to secure the win for his team.

