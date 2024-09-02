Punjab Kings youngster will be a value pick in the IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) endured another tough IPL cycle from IPL 2022 to 2024, failing to qualify for playoffs in any of the seasons.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) endured another tough IPL cycle from IPL 2022 to 2024, failing to qualify for playoffs in any of the seasons. Their squad had plenty of potential, but the story remained the same as always - inconsistency and underperformance.

Another season of What If. That said, PBKS had plenty of quality batters in every category, who stepped up at different times and showed a few flashes of brilliance.

The way uncapped batters showed their capabilities was heartening, even though the results weren’t encouraging for the team. One such batter who impressed one and all was Atharva Taide.

Taide didn’t get ample opportunities, especially this edition, but the southpaw showed why he is rated highly whenever he batted. He has 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a 147.02 strike rate in nine IPL innings, including two fifties.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals young sensation all set to earn big in IPL 2025 auction

Why will Punjab Kings part ways with Atharva Taide?

The most significant reason to part ways with Atharva Taide is a cap on player retention. At best, teams may be allowed to retain four players, and PBKS might go with Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Further, Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, and Harpreet Brar will present a strong case. That leaves no place for Atharva Taide.

Even if teams are allowed to retain an uncapped player additionally, PBKS might go for one of Ashutosh or Prabhsimran. If they decide to retain Sam over Shashank, the latter will likely be retained in the uncapped category.

While Atharva has not made his India debut either, the Kings have better players to look at this stage. Not that Atharva is not talented, but others have done better than him and deserve a place over him.

Atharva Taide’s speciality

Taide’s ability to handle pacers well makes him a solid prospect for any side. He can open the innings and utilise the field restrictions in the powerplay, whereas Taide can also remain flexible with his batting position.

Telegram Group Join Now

He has that power game, as visible by his strike rate of 153.63 vs pace in IPL. Further, he has shown good range and ability to find gaps with a stable base while hitting big shots in his young career.

His spin game is also ever-improving and should be at its best stage by the next IPL season, making him an ideal batter to have. Further, he is an LHB and can act as an RHB splitter in the batting unit.

Atharva Taide’s future in the league

Atharva Taide will definitely be on the list of several IPL teams, especially those who want an LHB top-order batter in the squad. Taide has shown ample qualities to be a permanent in the IPL.

He can complement any quality spin player and can be used to maintain the RHB-LHB combo. That Taide is only 24 makes him a long-term investment, and he can serve any IPL side for years.

A young Indian batter is always on the radar in mega auctions, and Taide’s previous IPL experience will strengthen his case further. That means several IPL teams will go after him in the auction.

Even Punjab Kings themselves might re-bid for Taide, given they have previously worked with him. Expect him to earn a decent amount in IPL 2025 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.