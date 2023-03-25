IPL 2023: Punjab Kings announce Australia’s Matt Short as the replacement for Jonny Bairstow

Matthew Short was the Player of the Tournament in the last Big Bash League. He was the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 while hitting at 144.47. In addition, he also picked up 11 wickets with his off-spin, going at a decent economy rate of 7.13.

With less than a week to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Punjab Kings have suffered a huge setback in the shape of Jonny Bairstow. The England international, who is known as one of the most destructive batters in the game, has been removed from the Punjab team after failing to recuperate from an injury.

Who has Punjab Kings replaced Jonny Bairstow with?

Australia's batting all-rounder Matthew Short has been appointed as Jonny Bairstow's replacement by the Punjab Kings. Short, who was the Player of the Tournament in the last Big Bash League, will be making his IPL debut. Short, is a strong striker, opened for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and was the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 while hitting at 144.47. In addition, he also picked up 11 wickets with his off-spin, going at a decent economy rate of 7.13.

Short scored three centuries in first-class and List-A cricket during the second half of Australia's domestic season for his hometown state of Victoria.

The Punjab franchise released a statement saying, "We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement.”

What injury has Bairstow been suffering from?

According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) denied Bairstow a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL. Bairstow has yet to fully recover from a leg injury suffered in September of last year.

Bairstow missed England's T20 World Cup victory and subsequent Test trips to Pakistan and New Zealand after suffering several fractures in a freak incident on the golf course in September 2022.

Bairstow fractured his left leg and dislocated his ankle on September 2, just days before England's third and final Test against South Africa at home. He was playing golf with buddies in Yorkshire when he slipped and fractured his fibula many times. He also suffered ligament injury, necessitating the insertion of a plate when he had surgery a few days later.

Bairstow’s IPL record

The unavailability of Bairstow will undoubtedly have an impact on Kings' plan. Bairstow made 253 runs in 11 innings in the previous IPL, averaging 23.00 with a strike rate of 144.57 and two half-centuries.