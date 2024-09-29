Punjab Kings (PBKS) Might Enter IPL 2025 Auction With Only 2 Uncapped Retentions

Retaining Shashank and Ashutosh would cost PBKS only INR 8 crores (INR 4 crores each), leaving them with a massive IPL 2025 auction purse of INR 112 crores to strengthen the squad further.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise is poised to undergo a major restructuring as they prepare for the IPL 2025 auction. With Shikhar Dhawan having retired from professional cricket, PBKS finds itself without a standout Indian player who would justify retention for the maximum slab of INR 18 crores.

Even their high-profile all-rounder Sam Curran, who was bought for INR 18.5 crores in the 2023 mini-auction, might be available at a lower price in the upcoming auction. The only deserving capped candidate for retention, Liam Livingstone, was bought for INR 11.5 crores in the previous mega auction. So, it will be an expensive decision to retain him at the highest retention price of INR 18 crores.

New IPL 2025 Retention Rules

Before diving into PBKS’s likely strategy, it is important to note the updated retention rules ahead of IPL 2025:

- Capped Player 1: INR 18 crores

- Capped Player 2: INR 14 crores

- Capped Player 3: INR 11 crores

- Capped Player 4: INR 18 crores

- Capped Player 5: INR 14 crores

- Uncapped Players: INR 4 crores each

Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players. This allows franchises to free up their purse for the auction while retaining a core group of players.

The Dilemma with PBKS Retentions

While PBKS does have quality players like Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, and Arshdeep Singh in their squad, retaining any of them at the slabs of INr 18 crore, 14 crore, and 11 crore might not be the wisest decision, as they might be bought at a much lower price in the upcoming auction.

Although Livingstone has been a consistent performer, retaining him for 18 crores could significantly reduce their available funds for other signings. PBKS might instead exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option in the auction to bring him back at a lower price, avoiding the hefty retention fee.

Similarly, Sam Curran's hefty INR 18.5 crore price tag from IPL 2023 has to be reconsidered now. Although Curran has been a reliable all-rounder, PBKS could potentially pick him up again in the auction for a more reasonable price.

Focus on Uncapped Retentions

With a focus on balancing their finances for the auction, PBKS is likely to turn to their two standout uncapped players from the 2024 season — Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Both players delivered impressive performances during IPL 2024, making a strong case for their retention at INR 4 crores each.

Shashank Singh, who had his breakthrough moment in the 2024 season, played a key role in several matches. During a high-pressure chase against Gujarat Titans (GT), he smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 balls, guiding PBKS to victory. His composure under pressure and ability to hit big shots made him one of the most valuable uncapped players for the team. Across the season, Shashank accumulated 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 and average of 44.24, cementing his place as a crucial middle-order batter.

Ashutosh Sharma also delivered consistently in crucial moments. He supported Shashank Singh in the same match with a quickfire 31 off 17 balls, helping PBKS chase down a target of 200 against GT. Though relatively new to the IPL circuit, Ashutosh showed his ability to perform under pressure, making him a strong candidate for uncapped retention. He also smashed 61 off 28 deliveries in a match against Mumbai Indians, albeit in a losing cause. Overall, he made 189 runs during the course of the season at an impressive strike-rate of 167.26.

Retaining the Uncapped duo will allow PBKS 4 RTMs heading into IPL 2025 Auction

If PBKS make the mistake of releasing them into the auction pool, it will cost them a lot as all other franchises will definitely want to bid on these lower middle-order batters who are capable of delivering under pressure.

But retaining Shashank and Ashutosh would cost PBKS only INR 8 crores (INR 4 crores each), leaving them with a massive auction purse of INR 112 crores to strengthen the squad further. This strategy allows PBKS to secure two top quality assets at a bargain price on one hand and, at the same time, they can make high bids for marquee players during the auction. They can even use RTM on their top players like Livingstone, Curran, and Arshdeep.

Heading into IPL 2025, PBKS appears likely to adopt a strategy centred around minimal uncapped retentions while keeping a significant portion of their auction purse intact. By retaining Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, the team can continue to prepare for a strong showing in the auction. This approach not only gives them flexibility but also positions them to rebuild a more balanced and competitive squad.