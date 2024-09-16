Rajasthan Royals star open to give up wicketkeeping duties for international side

The decision comes in a bid to improve and enhance his captaincy.

In a recent development coming in, a Rajasthan Royals (RR) star is set to quit wicketkeeping duties for his country.

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has opened up on the possibility after having a chat with England's new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, who will officially take charge in January 2025.

Buttler is now focused on improving his captaincy and is considering the possibility of stepping away from wicket-keeping to spend more time with the bowlers. He mentioned that if he had participated in the T20I series against Australia, he would have given up wicket-keeping, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing his leadership skills.

Buttler said on Sky Sports during the 3rd T20I match against Australia, “If I was playing in this T20 series, I was going to give up the gloves and commit to being at mid-off and seeing how that felt. Baz stumbled across it with injury preventing him from keeping wicket but then he really enjoyed being at mid-off so that's something we can talk about. If that's something that will really help me in my captaincy, then it's something that I am open to.”

England management shows faith in Jos Buttler's leadership

Under Jos Buttler’s leadership, England faced significant challenges in the 2023 ODI World Cup and did not advance to the finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite speculation about his future as captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reaffirmed their support for him.

Currently sidelined due to a calf injury, Buttler will miss the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia.

Nevertheless, he aims to return as a stronger player and contribute significantly to England’s success. He has already transitioned to the middle order in ODIs and is contemplating further changes to his role in pursuit of becoming a more effective captain.

