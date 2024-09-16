Rajasthan Royals (RR) likely to release high-quality Indian pacer ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the most consistent sides in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three attempts.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the most consistent sides in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three attempts. Even in the latest edition, they emerged as the third-best team, reaching Qualifier 2, where they suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While they had a few world-class overseas players, RR’s Indian unit was also solid and did their job for the most part. From batters to bowlers, several Indian players stepped up on various occasions and performed to take their team over the line.

One such player was Avesh Khan, who was traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2024. The trade deal turned successful, for Avesh was the leading wicket-taker of Rajasthan Royals this season.

He snared 19 wickets at an average of 27.68 and a strike rate of 17.31 in 15 outings, with the best of 3/27. Overall, Avesh was the joint fourth-leading wicket-taker in the season.

Rajasthan Royals likely to release Avesh Khan ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Despite being RR’s best bowler in IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals will likely release Avesh Khan ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Like every other team, RR have problems of plenty due to the kind of squad they had in the previous cycle.

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag look like certain retentions, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Shimron Hetmyer present a strong case. How will they fit Avesh?

RR are already struggling to squeeze all first-choice players and would have to leave several quality ones. They had specialists for every slot in the previous cycle, and now that the team must disband, some harsh decisions are bound to come.

Further, Avesh is not an uncapped player, either. Otherwise, he would have made a case to be retained in the uncapped category.

Avesh Khan to be in demand again in the IPL 2025 auction

While Rajasthan Royals might release Avesh Khan, several teams will go after him in the IPL 2025 auction. Indian pacers are always in demand in the mega auction, and Avesh is a quality operator.

He is a hit-the-deck bowler who can bowl at high speed and operate effectively in the middle and death overs. He has shown decent control over his yorkers and has a few slower ones to mix and remain unpredictable throughout the spell.

Further, Avesh has ample experience playing in the league, which would be a bonus teams will look for. He is 27 and will be a long-term investment for any side, ticking plenty of boxes.

Avesh Khan was in high demand in IPL 2022 mega auction when Lucknow Super Giants got him for a whopping INR 10 crore. Expect him to fetch a big amount again, given what he brings to the table, and how well he performed last season for Rajasthan Royals.

