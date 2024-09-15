25-year-old former SRH star a surprising choice for international side's ODI captaincy

A former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been named the captain of his international team ahead of their next assignment.

A former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been named the captain of his international team ahead of their next assignment. The 25-year-old will lead his national team for the first-ever time due to the injury to their permanent captain.

Harry Brook, bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 but didn’t feature for personal reasons, will captain England in the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia. Previously, he had led England U-19 in the U-19 World Cup 2018 and Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024.

Jos Buttler, England’s regular white-ball captain, is still recovering from his calf injury; a concern for team management. Initially, he was supposed to return to competitive cricket via the T20 Blast quarter-finals, but a setback meant he hasn’t completely recovered yet.

Consequently, Buttler is out of the ODI series against Australia and hopes to return to action with the Caribbean tour in November later in the year. That rubber consists of three ODI matches and five T20I games, running for half a month.

Liam Livingstone returns; Josh Hull misses out due to an injury

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone returns to the ODI team after an impressive showing in the first two T20I games against Australia. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 167.57 and taken five wickets at 7.60 runs apiece in two outings.

Jofra Archer has also been named in the squad and is in line to feature in an ODI game after a year and a half. His last outing came against Bangladesh in March last year, where he picked as many as three wickets.

Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley, and John Turner are other specialist pacers in the team. Josh Hull, who made his international debut against Sri Lanka in the third Test earlier this month, has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a quad injury.

Jacob Bethell, who was impressive in the second T20I against Australia, has also been included, whereas Ben Duckett and Will Jacks also found a place in the squad. The five-match ODI series against Australia begins on Thursday (19 September) at Trent Bridge.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

