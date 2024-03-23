Can new buys sync with a settled core for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals have made notable buys during the trade window and IPL 2024 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Team Profile

Owners: The Royals Sports Group

Captain: Sanju Samson

Coach: Kumar Sangakkara

Previous edition: 5th

Title: Once (2008)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have had a mixed season in IPL 2023. While they started on a high note in the first half, they lost their way in the second half. Strangely, they needed something to work for them at the business end of the tournament.

RR won seven of their 14 games and attained 14 points in the league stage. However, they narrowly missed the qualification and ended in the fifth position. Mumbai Indians (MI) won an extra game and went through the next phase.

They have taken crucial steps to resolve a few of last season's issues. The signings of a few decent players have strengthened their squad further. RR will be one of the most exciting teams in IPL 2024.

Complete RR Squad for IPL 2024

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to undergoing surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

Adam Zampa has pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. Tanush Kotian has been named his replacement.

Probable RR Playing XI for IPL 2024

Bat 1st Field 1st Jos Buttler (wk) Jos Buttler (wk) Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal Sanju Samson (c) Sanju Samson (c) Dhruv Jurel Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer Riyan Parag Riyan Parag Rovman Powell Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Trent Boult Avesh Khan Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Impact Sub: Shimron Hetmyer OUT Yuzvendra Chahal IN Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal OUT Shimron Hetmyer IN

Strengths

Rajasthan Royals have one of the most formidable top orders in Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals have spin-hitters in the middle and pace-hitters in the lower order.

Rajasthan Royals have depth in the batting unit.

Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma will form a terrific powerplay bowling partnership.

Avesh Khan can act as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are two terrific bowlers who complement each other well.

Weaknesses

Rajasthan Royals might be worried about the performances of Riyan Parag in the previous editions.

The death-over bowling might be an issue for Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan have been expensive, while Sandeep Sharma can err in his lengths at times.

The backups for Indian batters aren’t as rich in experience.

RR’s IPL 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

RR vs LSG - 24th March, 3:30 PM IST

RR vs DC - 28th March, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR - 1st April, 7:30 PM IST

RR vs RCB - 6th April, 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2024 Season Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have made notable buys during the trade window and IPL 2024 auction. They have tried to sort out a few problems from the last season. Overall, RR look like a better unit than the previous edition.

The batting will again be dependent heavily on the famed top-three. However, RR do have a decent middle and lower middle order. The bowling looks a bit shaky, especially for death overs.

Overall, the team looks quite promising. RR should qualify for playoffs. However, they might not win the trophy again.

