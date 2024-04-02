'It's a funny thing:' Riyan Parag reveals the reason behind his success in IPL 2024

Rajasthan had opted to show trust in him despite Parag failing to deliver in the last five IPL seasons.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has been having a tremendous season so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The Assam batter is currently the Orange Cap holder, levelled with RCB's Virat Kohli on 181 runs.

Parag has already slammed two fifties with a highest score of 84* against the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. He registered his second consecutive fifty tonight (April 1) against Mumbai Indians to help Rajastan maintain their unbeaten streak and pick up their third straight victory.

The 22-year-old was retained by the RR franchise for INR 3.4 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 edition. Rajasthan opted to show trust in him despite Parag failing to deliver results in the last five seasons. Last year, he managed to score only 78 runs in seven innings.

Riyan Parag opens up on his sublime season so far

However, Riyan Parag is now finally paying dividends for the unwavering trust shown in him by the franchise. Prior to the IPL, Parag has been in sensational form in the domestic circuit where he broke records by hitting six consecutive fifties in 7 matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Speaking about his sublime form in the IPL 2024, Parag opened up and said on Jio Cinema,

"Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before, I would think about things too much. This year, the goal is simple: watch the ball, hit the ball. It's a funny thing, I have said it before. This is the exact situation I go in to bat in domestic cricket. When Jos got out, I went in to bat."

He added, "This is when I usually go out to bat. For 3-4 years, I haven't performed well (in the IPL). When the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing board. I practiced really hard, I have practiced these kinds of scenarios."

