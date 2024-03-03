Rajat Patidar IPL 2024 Price, Salary, Team, Career Stats and Records

Rajat Patidar was sidelined with injury for the entire IPL 2023 season but RCB retained him and he went on to make his India debut in ODIs as well as Tests later on. Following that, his IPL salary has increased to INR 50 Lakhs.

Rajat Patidar - IPL Player Profile

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Age: 30 years

Role: Middle-order batter

Batting Style: Right-handed

IPL Price / Salary: INR 50 Lakhs

IPL Career Stats:

Matches - 12

Runs - 404

Avg - 40.40

SR - 144.29

100s - 1

50s - 2

Rajat Patidar's journey from the domestic circuits to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and then onto the international stage is a tale of perseverance, talent, and timing. Born on June 1, 1993, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Patidar has carved a niche for himself through a combination of solid domestic performances and impactful IPL outings, culminating in his debut for the Indian national cricket team.

Patidar's domestic career, representing Madhya Pradesh, has been marked by consistent performances. Making his debut in the 2015 season, he quickly became a mainstay for his state team, showcasing a blend of aggression and technical soundness. His notable performances in the Ranji Trophy, where he averaged over 55.50 with a striking rate that caught the eyes of many, highlighting his potential and readiness for higher challenges..

The IPL provided Patidar with a larger stage to showcase his talent. His performances, particularly a memorable hundred in a playoff match, showed his ability to perform under pressure against top-quality bowling. This not only elevated his status within the league but also caught the attention of national selectors. His prowess against fast bowling, coupled with his performances in pressure situations in the IPL, positioned him as a strong contender for national selection, differentiating him from other prospect.

Patidar's international debut came on December 21, 2023, against South Africa in an ODI, where he scored 22 runs off 16 balls. This was followed by his Test debut against England in February 2024, as a replacement for Virat Kohli, where he scored 32 and 9 runs in his two innings. Despite the modest numbers, the fact that he was considered for selection in the face of stiff competition speaks volumes of his perceived potential at the highest level..

Rajat Patidar's ascent to international cricket, despite being labeled as a late bloomer, is a testament to his hard work, adaptability, and the strength of India's domestic structure. His story is not just about individual achievement but also about the evolving landscape of cricket in India, where domestic performances, IPL impact, and the ability to adapt to different formats are all critical to making the leap to the highest level. As Patidar continues to navigate his international career, his journey serves as inspiration and a case study for aspiring cricketers across the country.

Rajat Patidar IPL 2024 Price / Salary : INR 50 Lakhs

Rajat Patidar started his journey when RCB picked him up in IPL Auction 2021 for a sum of INR 20 Lakhs. He was released next season but was again signed up as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia at the same price. He delivered strong performances in IPL 2022, including a hundred and a fifty in the playoffs in the 2022 season. He was sidelined with injury for the entire IPL 2023 season but RCB retained him and he went on to make his India debut in ODIs as well as Tests later on. Following that, his IPL salary has increased to INR 50 Lakhs.

Here is how Rajat Patidar's IPL salary has increased over the years:

Year IPL Team IPL Price 2021 Royal challengers Bangalore INR 20 Lacs 2023 Royal challengers Bangalore INR 20 Lacs 2024 Royal challengers Bangalore INR 50 Lacs

FAQs

1. When did Rajat Patidar make his IPL debut?

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in 2021, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

2. What are Rajat Patidar's notable achievements in the IPL?

Patidar's most remarkable achievement came during the 2022 IPL season when he scored a match-winning 112* against the Lucknow Super Giants, marking him as the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs of the IPL. This century was also the joint-fastest in the playoffs, equaling the record of a 49-ball century.

3. What is Rajat Patidar's highest score in an IPL match?

His highest score in an IPL match is 112* runs, achieved in the 2022 season against Lucknow Super Giants.

4. How many runs has Rajat Patidar scored in his IPL career so far?

In the 2022 season, Rajat Patidar scored 333 runs in 8 matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75 in the 2022 season alone. Including his 2021 performance, he has amassed a total of 404 runs in 12 IPL matches.

5. What is Rajat Patidar's IPL salary?

For the 2022 and 2024 IPL seasons, Rajat Patidar was retained by RCB for INR 20 Lakhs. Following his India debut, he is set to receive a salary bump to at least INR 50 Lakhs for the 2024 season under a new BCCI incentive plan for uncapped players who make their international debut.

6. For which teams has Rajat Patidar played in the IPL?

Rajat Patidar has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) throughout his IPL career.

7. What is Rajat Patidar's batting style?

He is a right-handed top-order batter known for his aggressive and impactful batting.

8. Has Rajat Patidar played any international cricket?

Yes, Patidar made his ODI debut for India on 21 December 2023 against South Africa, and his Test debut on 2 February 2024 in the second match of the series against England.

9. Did Rajat Patidar participate in the 2023 IPL season?

No, he was out of the tournament in the IPL 2023 season due to injury issues.

10. How has Rajat Patidar's performance in the IPL affected his career?

His performance, particularly the 2022 IPL season, significantly boosted his career, leading to his inclusion in the Indian national team for ODI and Test matches. His impactful innings in the IPL have marked him as a promising talent in Indian cricket.

