RCB Star undergoes surgery successfully; Expected to recover soon

The famed franchise could have one of their leading Indian players back soon after recovering from a sustained injury.

Relishing a low-scoring win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and resurrecting their ongoing campaign in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) now have a pleasant news to soak in beyond the cricket field as well. The famed franchise could soon have one of their leading Indian players back after recovering from his sustained absence from injury.

RCB's passionate fanbase can expect to have one of their first-choice uncapped Indian batter Rajat Patidar back as he stands on his way to recovering smoothly from a heel injury that plagued his wings ahead of the season and ruled him out of the tournament entirely.

Patidar confirmed the development on Wednesday (May 3) afternoon with a Twitter post, wherein he informed the RCB fans of successfully going through surgery for his problem.

The Madhya Pradesh right-hander, who had been integral to RCB's campaign in IPL 2022, may not have been able to add to his gains on the field, but is on a swift road to recovery, ready to blast opposition attacks next summer in RCB colours.

Rajat Patidar on recovery mode for RCB after surgery

In his Twitter post made on the player's official handle going by @rrjjt_01, Rajat Patidar provided RCB's enlarged fanbase with a welcome news, which may act as a pleasent break from the ongoing controversy around batting great Virat Kohli's ugly on-field altercation with LSG's influential mentor and his ex India and Delhi teammate, Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read - 'He could never get over the feeling': Former KKR Team Director gives a peek into Gautam Gambhir's mindset following Kohli-Gambhir fiasco

Patidar could be seen laying on a hospital bed in the post but with a 'thumbs up' shown to the fans to confirm that his surgery was successful and he is on the "road to recovery", waiting to get back on his feet and continue to produce the goods for RCB in IPL 2024.

Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers ❤️.



Your

RP pic.twitter.com/jSKiTwGr8q — Rajat Patidar (@rrjjt_01) May 3, 2023



Patidar proved to be an impactful addition to the RCB batting line-up in IPL 2022, emerging as one of their biggest positives. MP's elegant right-hand batter smashed 333 runs in his eight innings at an average of 55.50 with a strike-rate of 152.75.

The 29-year-old's stand-out effort came in the all-crucial Eliminator played in Kolkata where he smashed a match-winning ton against the Lucknow franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.



