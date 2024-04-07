WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi plucks a one-handed stunner to send back Kane Williamson

Ravi Bishnoi took a one-handed stunner off his own bowling to dismiss Kane Williamson in the eighth over of the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi took a one-handed stunner off his own bowling to dismiss Kane Williamson in the eighth over of the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow. It was a fantastic effort from Bishnoi to provide a massive breakthrough to LSG and put them ahead in the game.

Chasing 164, Gujarat Titans were off to a stable start provided by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who was opening in the absence of Wriddhiman Saha. The duo hit boundaries consistently and also rotated strikes well to unsettle the LSG bowlers.

However, Yash Thakur took the first wicket for Lucknow, dismissing a dangerous Gill. Kane Williamson, who is playing due to an injury to David Miller, was expected to take the innings forward on a tricky deck.

Williamson played a prudent knock in the previous game and is a fine player of spin, making him a valuable batter in the middle. However, Ravi Bishnoi didn’t let him get his eye in and produced a magic moment in the field.

Ravi Bishnoi takes a stunner to send back Kane Williamson

Ravi Bishnoi was introduced to the attack in the eighth over as LSG looked to tighten their grip on the match. He is one of their wicket-takers and was banked upon to come good on a sluggish track in Lucknow.

On his second delivery of the spell, Bishnoi bowled a wrong’un, drifting in on a full length to Kane Williamson. The batter came forward to play an on-drive toward the long-on region for a single but couldn’t get to the pitch of the ball.

Hence, the ball didn’t meet the middle of his willow and flew in the air towards the bowler. Bishnoi quickly dived to his right and went for the catch with his right hand.

While the ball was travelling away, Bishnoi made a timely dive, and the ball stuck in his hand in a flash. Bishnoi threw the ball up in the air in jubilance and did his trademark celebration, stretching both arms, and other Lucknow fielders joined him to congratulate him for his marvellous effort.

