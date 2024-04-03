'Things will change:' Former India player backs Hardik Pandya after MI's poor start in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians have lost their first three matches of IPL 2024 and are the only team in the tournament not to have any points on the board.

A lot of blame for the losses has been put on MI's captain Hardik Pandya. Ever since Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as the new captain of the franchise, he has been heavily trolled by the fans on social media and in the stadiums as well. Pandya's individual performance hasn't been great as well while some of his captaincy decisions haven't gone in his favour as well.

Despite all the noise, Hardik has insisted his team to stay together and calm in tough times. It is to be noted that Mumbai Indians are known for their poor starts (they haven't won their opening game of IPL since 2012), but they gather momentum as the tournament goes on.

Ravi Shastri backs Hardik Pandya after MI's poor start

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of Hardik Pandya amidst all the backlash. While speaking to Star Sports, Shastri advised Hardik to stay calm and everything will fall in place soon.

"My thing to Hardik would be ‘calm, patient, ignore and then just focus on your game’. You get a couple of performances going..they are a terrific side, if they win 3-4 matches, everything will subside. You will, things will change," Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri also advised the fans to stay patient and let Hardik do his job. He felt that just a few losses won't make the five-time IPL champions a bad team.

"You have supported the team over the years. In just 2-3 matches, they won't be a bad team. They are 5-time champions, after all, they have a new captain. Just be patient, you know the bloke you're getting after is a human being like you. At the end of the day, he has to sleep in the night. So just think about it, be calm," he added.

The former India player went on to add that it is franchise cricket and not the national team. The bosses are entitled to decide their team's captain. However, he felt that the communication would have been better.

"See, at the end of the day, this is not an Indian cricket team that is playing. This is franchise cricket. They have paid top dollar, they are the bosses. It's their entitlement as to who they want as captain," Shastri said.

"Where I think this could have been handled better is more clarity in communication. If you wanted as captain, say you're looking at the future, looking to build, we are doing a fabulous job as every one knows and we want him to help out Hardik in the next 3 years when the team is in progress. That communication should have come out a little more for all this to die down. It's not a case of you saying 'we don't want Rohit Sharma', or he was treated badly," the former India allrounder reckoned.

Hardik Pandya was also booed at MI's home ground by a section of fans when they faced Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians will now face Delhi Capitals on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

