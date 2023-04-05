NEVER SEEN BEFORE! Watch Ravichandran Ashwin warning India teammate Shikhar Dhawan at the non-striker's end

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first in what is the first-ever game at Guwahati.

PBKS are off to a great start as they have posted 92 runs in the first nine overs of the innings. Prabhsimran Singh has made a scintillating half-century off just 28 balls, and Shikhar Dhawan is also going at a decent pace.

Ravichandran Ashwin warns Shikhar Dhawan on the non-striker end

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the smartest players in cricket. He ran Jos Buttler out on the non-striker’s end in 2019. Since then, the non-strikers have been alert while standing off Ashwin’s bowling.



However, while bowling in the seventh over today, Ashwin pulled off from follow-through just before delivering the ball. Shikhar Dhawan was roaming out of his crease before the release of the ball. Ashwin just glanced at Dhawan and gave him a stern warning. To Dhawan’s credit, he took the warning seriously and was well behind the crease from the ensuing deliveries.

The bowlers have been quite vigilant against the non-strikers leaving their crease early to steal a yard or two. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the torchbearer for them.

When Ashwin ran Buttler out at the non-striker’s end in IPL 2019, he received a lot of flak from cricket pundits all around the world. But that incident ensured that the batters no longer wander outside the crease freely. While Ashwin hasn’t run any other player out since then, he has given several warnings in the meantime.

Punjab Kings are going well at the moment and looking set to post a huge total on the board. Rajasthan Royals would look to put brakes on the scoring rate and ensure they chase as less as possible.