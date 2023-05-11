'The crowd will wait for me to get out,' Ravindra Jadeja makes a massive statement on MS Dhoni chants

In India, MS Dhoni is one of the most prominent personalities who has been ruling people’s hearts for more than a decade now.

Every time MS Dhoni has arrived at the crease to bat in the past few seasons, the noise is loud enough to make a person temporarily deaf.

MS Dhoni is one of the most prominent cricket personalities who has been ruling people’s hearts for more than a decade now. The general public craves to get a glimpse of their favourite sportsperson, more so since MS has retired from international cricket.

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), the fans and well-wishers have crowded the grounds with yellow jerseys in every stadium MS Dhoni has gone to play. It’s easy to get confused between the home and away teams when the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing.

The noise levels are even higher at CSK’s den MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, when the MS Dhoni-led side is involved. The fans are crazy for MS Dhoni, who is probably playing his last IPL season.

Just a few minutes of MS Dhoni with a bat in hand makes the day better for many people who watch cricket just for that guy.

Ravindra Jadeja opens up on the Dhoni chants on the ground

For the middle-order batters in the CSK squad, there is an additional problem. With MS Dhoni batting low in the order, the fans have to wait longer to see him bat.

Hence, as soon as a middle-order batter gets out, the crowd goes into jubilation instead of showing disappointment at the fall of the wicket. The reason is the spectators know that MS Dhoni will now come in to bat.

Ravindra Jadeja, who won the Man of the Match award last night, made a funny comment on being asked whether he would like to bat higher in the batting order.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” stated Jadeja funnily.

While Ravindra Jadeja might have sarcastically said this, such things can affect a player. The crowd clapping on the dismissal can lead to one of the worst feelings ever for a batter.

