WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a stunning reflex catch

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in world cricket at the moment. He took another sensational catch to dismiss Cameron Green off his own bowling. The shot was hit very hard by Green, but Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold on to it.

Ravindra Jadeja takes a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss Cameron Green

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a pacy fuller-length delivery on the outside off-stump line. Cameron Green thwacked hit quite hard. But he couldn’t get the required elevation as his bat turned a bit during the shot.



The ball went very quickly to Jadeja, who went for the catch with both hands. But the ball stuck to his right hand only, and Jadeja completed a brilliant reflex catch.

This wasn’t an easy catch by any means. Jadeja’s eyes were almost closed, but still, he managed to grab it. The reaction time for such catches is very minimal. According to Star Sports, the reaction time on that was only 0.50 seconds.

Moreover, a blind spot is also created when the ball comes with that pace. Even the umpires and non-striker took their eyes away from the ball.

This was another testament to Jadeja’s sheer brilliance on the field. Over the years, Jadeja has pulled off some amazing catches and effected several run-outs in his career. Now, he adds another one to his tally.

Ravindra Jadeja’s record at Wankhede Stadium has been reasonably good of late. Even today, he took wickets at crucial points to let his team make a comeback. MI were going well by the first six overs as they scored 61/1 in the powerplay.

But Ravindra Jadeja bowled a magnificent spell to stifle MI batters. He finished with the figures of 4-0-20-3. This included the prize wickets of the likes of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma.

Jadeja and Santner formed a spin web at Wankhede in which the MI batters got trapped one after another. From 61/1 in the powerplay, they were reduced to 102/6 by the end of the 13th over.

Tim David tried providing impetus to the innings, but even he couldn’t survive much at the crease. After the end of the innings, Mumbai Indians managed to post only 157/8 only.