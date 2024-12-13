News
Swastik Chikara came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 13, 2024 - 12:39 pm

X-factor RCB batter set to make a big impact in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.

Swastik Chikara came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a solid IPL 2025 auction as they got decent players for each role. However, they also bought a few unknown or not-so-popular players during the auction, who can make a difference next season.

One such player is Swastik Chikara, who has been making waves in local T20 competitions and slowly rising to the state-level tournaments. He came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.

Swastik Chikara’s recent rise as a hard-hitter

It’s not always you come across such a consistent boundary-hitter, but Swastik Chikara’s ability to find ropes regularly stands him apart. In the UP T20 League 2024, he was the leading run-scorer, accumulating 499 runs at an average of 49.90 and a 185.50 strike rate, the highest among batters with at least five innings.

He hit the most sixes (47) in the competition at a whopping balls-per-six ratio of 5.72. Further, he also amassed five fifties and a century in the competition.

His superior strokeplay earned him debuts in the First Class and T20 format for Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. He recently made his T20 debut for them against Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has played four games in the format.

Also Read: Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

Can RCB slot Swastik Chikara in the XI?

Due to the impact player rule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru can play him as an additional batter. However, his best value might come at the top, and RCB might not have that area vacant due to other players’ availability.

But RCB might play Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 or 4, a slightly weaker link. So, if the move doesn’t go well, Swastik can come at No.3 or 4 and use his long handle.

He will be a perfect partner for Rajat Patidar, who specialises against spin and can take on pacers. Swastik’s boundary-hitting ability is better than Padikkal’s, and it will be an experiment worth trying.

Swastik Chikara can make an impact in home games

While most venues of the Indian Premier League offer flat decks, M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its flat pitches and short boundaries. He was clearing the ropes easily at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the UP T20 League and can replicate the same in the home games of RCB.

Swastik likes to let the ball come on his bat and will be perfectly suited for the ground in Bengaluru, where there’s hardly anything for bowlers. His high boundary-hitting % might be behind his acquisition and will be more than handy in Bengaluru.

He showed his range as a batter in the local competition and is solid on the square sides of both wickets. He will be a long-term investment and can play several impactful knocks in the next cycle for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

