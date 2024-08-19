Two former RCB bowlers among four players from The Hundred in high demand at the IPL 2025 auction

We take a look at four players, including two former RCB bowlers, from The Hundred Men's Competition 2024 who could be in high demand in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Hundred 2024 came to a roaring conclusion in England with Oval Invincibles winning their second title on the trot. While the team celebrates a terrific triumph, eyes are also on the IPL 2025 auction, with IPL franchises already eyeing potential recruits from various leagues around the globe, including The Hundred.

One of the standout tournaments this year has been The Hundred Men's 2024 competition in England. Several players have delivered impressive performances, and stand out as prime candidates to attract significant interest in the upcoming IPL mega auction.

Ben Duckett: A Dynamic Top-Order Left-Hander

Ben Duckett has emerged as one of England's most reliable top-order batters, particularly in the Test format, where he has shone as an aggressive opener. His form in The Hundred Men's 2024 competition further underscores his potential as a valuable asset in T20 cricket. Duckett amassed 269 runs in 7 matches at an average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 171.33, making him the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

What makes Duckett particularly attractive to IPL franchises is his ability to handle spin with ease—an essential skill in Indian conditions. His prowess against both pace and spin, combined with his left-handedness, provides a much-needed variation at the top of the order.

Given his aggressive approach and consistency, Duckett could be a game-changer in the powerplay, setting the tone for his team's innings. IPL teams looking for a versatile top-order batter who can take on the best spinners in the subcontinent will certainly have Duckett on their radar.

Adam Zampa: A Proven IPL Performer and former RCB spinner

Adam Zampa, the Australian leg-spinner, is no stranger to the IPL, having previously enjoyed success in the league. Although he withdrew from IPL 2024 for personal reasons, Zampa remains one of the premier spin bowlers in the world. He has shone for RCB and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past in the IPL. IN 2024, he was picked by Rajasthan Royals, but withdrew at the last minute.

His performance in The Hundred Men's 2024 competition has been nothing short of spectacular, where he picked up 19 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 7.33, making him the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the tournament.

Zampa's ability to deceive batters with his variations and control makes him a potent weapon in the middle overs, where wickets are crucial. His past IPL experience, coupled with his current form, will likely make him a sought-after player in the 2025 auction. Teams that struggled with their spin department in the previous seasons might see Zampa as the missing piece in their bowling lineup.

James Vince: Versatile and Experienced

James Vince has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket for years, and his recent form in The Hundred Men's 2024 only adds to his reputation. Vince scored 424 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 142.76 and was the leading run-getter this season. His ability to bat anywhere in the top or middle order gives him the flexibility that IPL teams value highly.

Vince's technique and temperament make him adept against both pace and spin, which is crucial in the diverse conditions of the IPL. His experience in various T20 leagues around the world adds to his value as a reliable batter who can anchor an innings or accelerate when required. Franchises looking for a versatile and experienced batter who can adapt to different roles will likely be keen on adding Vince to their roster.

Tymal Mills: A Lethal Left-Arm Quick

Tymal Mills, the left-arm fast bowler, has previously played in the IPL and has a reputation for being effective with both the new ball and in the death overs. In The Hundred Men's 2024, Mills picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.30, showcasing his ability to strike at crucial moments.

Mills’ left-arm angle, coupled with his pace and ability to execute yorkers under pressure, makes him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. His experience in the IPL and other T20 leagues around the world will make him a target for teams looking to bolster their pace attack, particularly in death-over scenarios where matches are often won or lost. He came with a big price tag for RCB a few years back but couldn't live up to the billing. For Mumbai Indians later on, Mills was still not very effective, but the left-arm pacer seems to have turned a corner of late.

As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, these four players from The Hundred Men's 2024 competition—Ben Duckett, Adam Zampa, James Vince, and Tymal Mills—are likely to be in high demand.

Each brings a unique skill set that aligns well with the demands of the IPL, making them attractive options for franchises looking to strengthen their squads. Whether it's Duckett's aggressive top-order batting, Zampa's world-class spin, Vince's versatility, or Mills' death-over prowess, these players have the potential to make a significant impact in the 2025 IPL season.

