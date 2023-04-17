IPL 2023: Predicted XI for RCB vs CSK

The three-time finalists take on their longstanding rivals and four-time champions in home terrain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

In another of the marquee fixtures for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 17), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host longstanding rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Among the most anticipated clashes, Faf du Plessis & company take on MS Dhoni & company with both sides striving to attain an edge in the league standings.

RCB have been slow to get going off the blocks after losing two and winning two of their four matches so far. CSK stay put on the same boat, keeping themselves afloat with two important victories either side of two defeats. The two famed franchises are positioned sixth and seventh in the table, respectively.

Bangalore may feel they have a slight edge here, however, as they enter the game on the back of a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals (DC) and will be playing one of their toughest opponents in home terrains at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB v CHE: Team News for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB would've been chuffed to have their premier overseas quick Josh Hazlewood relink with the squad. However, the pacer continues to undergo rehab for his persistent injury and is unlikely to take part in on-field proceedings until deep into the league campaign.

Hazlewood's continuous absence would allow RCB to retain their winning XI, though, leaving them with little headache on the choice of playing personnel. Du Plessis can back his batting unit to post a sizeable score and for his bowling unit to defend it.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

If RCB continue to await a good news on Hazlewood, CSK have more concerns to deal with on the injury front. They have a spree of injuries within their squad: Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh and Ben Stokes are all sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Skipper Dhoni is tempting the fate of a knee injury himself. One more of their preferred picks Sri Lanka's Maheesh Pathirana has just recovered from Covid and is likely to take time before regaining fitness for playing duties.

RCB v CHE Predicted XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Akash Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

RCB v CHE Match Prediction

Rare point in the history of IPL cricket for RCB, for they seem to have an edge over CSK for this one, especially while playing at their den the Chinnaswamy.

They are coming on the back of a victory and seem to have more basis covered for now than their more famed and successful rivals, who have been notorious with their bowling problems, regularly conceding above-par scores and leaving their batting to do heavyloading.

It isn't that RCB have a perfect unit. Their bowling, especially the death bowling, has tended to leave things to be desired. However, theirs is still a more manageable scenario amidst a spree of injuries in the opposition camp. RCB shall back their chances.