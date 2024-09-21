RCB's IPL 2024 star dismissed for golden duck by KKR pacer

During his team’s latest game, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star was dismissed on a golden duck by a Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer. The player is usually a dangerous batter and did amazingly well during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 but missed out on scoring this time.

Will Jacks, the allrounder of England, was dismissed on the first delivery by Mitchell Starc during the second ODI between England and Australia in Headingley. He bowled a length delivery angling away from the batter, and the batter went for a drive with hard hands away from his body.

Hence, the ball could only take the outside edge of the bat and flew right to the second slip, patrolled by Matthew Short. He dived immediately to his right, and while the ball travelled quickly, Short completed a terrific catch with both hands.

It was a terrific effort from the slip fielder, and Jacks had to depart, giving Australia their second wicket in the fifth over of the innings. It was also Starc’s first wicket, a typical left-arm pacer wicket, something he has done often in his career.

England lost five early wickets in the 271-run chase

After batting first, Australia posted 270 runs on the board. Alex Carey (74) and Mitchell Marsh (60) notched up half-centuries, whereas Brydon Carse took three wickets for England.

England didn’t have the brightest of starts during the chase, and the Aussie bowlers were on their mark with their lines and lengths while defending a modest total. They bowled well and fielded even better to grab five wickets within the powerplay.

Mitchell Starc and Aaron Hardie took two wickets each, whereas Josh Hazlewood also dismissed a batter. There were some terrific catchings by the fielders, including bowlers themselves, to put England under the pump, for they lost most of their key batters early.

However, the two most talented English batters - Jamie Smith (27) and Jacob Bethell (18) - have tried to bring some much-required stability to the innings and have started building a useful partnership to keep their team in the chase. This is England’s last recognised pair, and they must bat with prudence.

