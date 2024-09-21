[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal plucks a diving catch out of thin air to dismiss Zakir Hasan

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sensational catch at the gully to dismiss Zakir Hasan on the second delivery of the 17th over off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sensational catch at the gully to dismiss Zakir Hasan on the second delivery of the 17th over off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. The wicket came against the run of play and required a fantastic effort to get this dismissal.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Zakir played a loose drive away from his body. He could only edge it; the ball flew away as well as slightly behind Jaiswal, who made a timely dive.

While the ball was going down and away, Jaiswal grabbed it from one hand and held it while going down on the turf. It came quickly, but Jaiswal, who has been fabulous in the slip region, completed another fine catch.

Zakir was looking so good on the crease and had played some gorgeous shots throughout his stay, but a loose shot eventually led to his dismissal. Bumrah, as always, gave India a much-needed breakthrough, even though Jaiswal deserves equal credit for that dismissal.

Indian fielders put on an electrifying show on Day 3

Not only Yashasvi Jaiswal, but all Indian fielders were absolutely electric on the field and grabbed every chance coming to them. After Jaiswal took a fabulous catch, it inspired the whole team, and they put on a show on the field.

Later in the day, Shubman Gill grabbed a terrific low catch at short midwicket to send Shadman Islam back. The ball was going down on Gill, but he went with both hands to the catch and gave the local man Ravichandran Ashwin his first wicket of the innings.

Then, KL Rahul came up with a diving effort at mid-on to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim. The batter tried to put the attack back on the bowler and came down the track, but the timing wasn’t good, and while the ball was always dying on him, Rahul shuffled to his right and completed a fine low catch.

On a track with a little purchase for the bowlers, India required such efforts to make inroads, and the fielders delivered. They will look to take the remaining six wickets tomorrow and seal the game.

