[WATCH] CSK star grabbed a one-handed stunner out of nowhere to send Riyan Parag back in Duleep Trophy

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star took a magnificent catch at extra cover to send Riyan Parag back on the second delivery of the 49th over during the Duleep Trophy 2024 fixture between India A and India C in Anantapur.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star took a magnificent catch at extra cover to send Riyan Parag back on the second delivery of the 49th over during the Duleep Trophy 2024 fixture between India A and India C in Anantapur. It was a remarkable grab out of nowhere to provide a much-needed breakthrough to his team.

Gaurav Yadav bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line to Riyan Parag, who stepped out in an attempt to over the boundary in circle over the extra cover region. However, the ball only took the toe end of Riyan’s willow, but it was still travelling quickly.

As the ball was going high and away from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he timed his dive precisely and grabbed the ball with his left hand, even though it went behind him slightly. While going down, he ensured the ball didn’t get out of his hand, showing terrific skillsets on the field.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals (DC) identify top pick for retention ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Riyan Parag was batting so well and required a special effort from Gaikwad to cut his innings short. He has been electric in the field and taken several quality catches, but this one was the best among all.

One-handed STUNNER! 🔥



Ruturaj Gaikwad is on fire on the field. He's pulled off yet another splendid catch, this time to dismiss Riyan Parag 👏#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/QkxvrUnnhz pic.twitter.com/6IcU3wwk2X — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 21, 2024

India A lead by 333 runs in the second innings

Talking about the game, India A are in a commanding position in the sixth game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. Batting first, they scored 297 runs - thanks to a magnificent century by Shashwat Rawat.

Avesh Khan also batted well for his half-century. Later, they bundled India C to a mere 234, with Avesh Khan and Aaqib Khan snaring three wickets each, whereas Shams Mulani dismissed two batters.

Telegram Group Join Now

Then, India A built on the lead and batted brilliantly in the third innings. Riyan Parag played brilliantly for his 73 in 101 deliveries, including five boundaries and a maximum, whereas Shashwat Rawat again showed terrific skillsets and notched up a fifty in the second dig.

Kumar Kushagra is batting unbeaten on 40, while Tanush Kotian is his partner at 13, and they will look to build. Meanwhile, India C will look to bundle India A as early as possible and give a crack at the target.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.