WATCH: RCB's net bowler whose action is a replica of Jasprit Bumrah's

Jasprit Bumrah is easily the best-ever pacer of India, for he has all the skillsets to get the better of batters across formats.

Needless to say, Bumrah’s unorthodox action has caught ample limelight since he arrived at this stage and has inspired several budding pacers trying to replicate his bowling style.

Jasprit Bumrah is easily the best-ever pacer of India, for he has all the skillsets to get the better of batters across formats. Apart from having bowling smarts, Bumrah’s unique action makes him arduous to handle further, and many batters lose their wickets due to it.

Numerous experts around the globe have dissected his whole action from run-up to delivery, but batters still get deceived, resulting in their dismissals. His slow walk, a couple of low hops, and a high-arm release with a different angle have proved to be a menace for the best in the world over the years.

Needless to say, Bumrah’s unorthodox action has caught ample limelight since he arrived at this stage and has inspired several budding pacers trying to replicate his bowling style. It’s not an easy thing to become Bumrah because even if someone manages to copy his bowling action, they would still have to deliver their balls in the right areas consistently to be a threat.

Also Read: WATCH: Harshit Rana gives a send-off to Abishek Porel; stops himself from a flying kiss

Bumrah has also had a stress fracture, for which he underwent surgery and had to remain out of action for a prolonged period. While he is now back to his best, an injury is always around the corner due to his complex action, and the stress his back bears.

RCB's net bowler whose action is a replica of Jasprit Bumrah's

Among the many speedsters trying to copy Jasprit Bumrah’s action is a net bowler from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mahesh Kumar. Mahesh had previously spent time with Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in previous IPL editions.

Telegram Group Join Now

Mahesh first had a net session with the Indian team in 2017, where he impressed one and all with his unorthodox bowling action and skills. Ashish Nehra previously worked with him at RCB and GT and reportedly impressed Jacques Kallis while bowling in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) nets.

🎥 Mahesh Kumar - Net Bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.#IPL2024 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/X5kXtd11hk — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) April 29, 2024

Mahesh has worked with various IPL sides but never played for any team. However, he might get an opportunity soon if he continues to hone his skills.

Mahesh must have acquired ample knowledge after being part of so many franchises. It won’t be a surprise if he makes an immediate impact in his first few games in future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.